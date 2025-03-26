Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale

This year's Amazon Spring Sale has arrived for shoppers in both the US and UK, meaning now is as good a time as any to pick up one of the best phones for a less-than-flagship price.
Samsung's excellent Galaxy S25 series launched just three months ago, but the most affordable model of the bunch, the Samsung Galaxy S25, is now even cheaper as part of Amazon's latest seasonal deals event.
The compact powerhouse – which we described as "incredible" and "the fastest small phone we've tested" in our Samsung Galaxy S25 review – is now a record-low $699.99 (was $799.99) at Amazon in the US and £759 (was £859) at Amazon in the UK (if you apply the £100 coupon at checkout).
So, if you're ready to ditch your iPhone – and let's be honest, it's been a tricky six months for Apple, what with the company's messy Apple Intelligence rollout and criticisms leveled towards its "boring" iPhone design – there's never been a better time to switch sides and opt for one of the best Samsung phones.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal
Samsung Galaxy S25
US: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
UK: was £859 now £759 at Amazon
Despite its similarity to last year's Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S25 is undeniably the best base model Samsung has ever produced and arguably a better-value device than its camera-focused sibling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For a record-low price of $699.99 / £759 at Amazon right now, you'll get a superfast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery, and some of the best AI features on the smartphone market. Paying more for Apple's iPhone 16 will get you a smaller battery, a slower refresh rate, and less RAM. You do the maths.
More Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals
Want something bigger than the Galaxy S25? With a $250 discount on Google's flagship phone, it's hardly worth considering any of the competition if you want a large and powerful handset. This is the biggest and best Pixel phone right now, and a whole lot of phone for the money. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery life, and the gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.
Amazon Big Spring Sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 40% off Kindle & Echo
- Appliances: up to 30% off Nespresso and Ninja
- Headphones: Bose, Anker and Beats from $19.99
- Health: 45% off Oral-B, Crest & Philips
- Laptops: from $169.99
- Phones: up to $300 off Google and Samsung
- Smart home: Ring and Blink from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $59.99
- Toys: up to 30% off Lego and Marvel
- TVs: cheap TVs from $74.99
- Vacuums: up to $400 off Shark and Roborock
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Now Bar on Samsung One UI 7 is about to get a lot more useful – and could soon match Live Activities on iOS
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame