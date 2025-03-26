Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Samsung's latest base model just crashed to a new low price

Samsung Galaxy S25 on a blue deals background
(Image credit: Samsung / Future)

This year's Amazon Spring Sale has arrived for shoppers in both the US and UK, meaning now is as good a time as any to pick up one of the best phones for a less-than-flagship price.

Samsung's excellent Galaxy S25 series launched just three months ago, but the most affordable model of the bunch, the Samsung Galaxy S25, is now even cheaper as part of Amazon's latest seasonal deals event.

The compact powerhouse – which we described as "incredible" and "the fastest small phone we've tested" in our Samsung Galaxy S25 review – is now a record-low $699.99 (was $799.99) at Amazon in the US and £759 (was £859) at Amazon in the UK (if you apply the £100 coupon at checkout).

So, if you're ready to ditch your iPhone – and let's be honest, it's been a tricky six months for Apple, what with the company's messy Apple Intelligence rollout and criticisms leveled towards its "boring" iPhone design – there's never been a better time to switch sides and opt for one of the best Samsung phones.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25US:was $799.99UK:was £859

Samsung Galaxy S25
US: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
UK: was £859 now £759 at Amazon

Despite its similarity to last year's Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S25 is undeniably the best base model Samsung has ever produced and arguably a better-value device than its camera-focused sibling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For a record-low price of $699.99 / £759 at Amazon right now, you'll get a superfast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery, and some of the best AI features on the smartphone market. Paying more for Apple's iPhone 16 will get you a smaller battery, a slower refresh rate, and less RAM. You do the maths.

View Deal

More Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $949 at Amazon

Want something bigger than the Galaxy S25? With a $250 discount on Google's flagship phone, it's hardly worth considering any of the competition if you want a large and powerful handset. This is the biggest and best Pixel phone right now, and a whole lot of phone for the money. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery life, and the gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.

View Deal
See more Phone Deals
TOPICS
Axel Metz
Axel Metz
Phones Editor

Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.  Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S25
Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 and get a $100 gift card for a limited time
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung's impressive mid-range Galaxy S24 FE has just been discounted by $150
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on lime green background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the Galaxy S25 - the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now just $799 without a trade
Samsung Galaxy S25 in coral on peach colored background
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals: free devices, accessories, and massive rebates
Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra
Score the excellent Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $399 with Samsung's exclusive deal
Latest in Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 on a blue deals background
Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Samsung Galaxy S25 from the front
The Now Bar on Samsung One UI 7 is about to get a lot more useful – and could soon match Live Activities on iOS
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
I switched to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 five months ago and I haven’t looked back – here are five things you need to know before buying a foldable phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Paris in front of the Louvre pyramid
5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones lying face down.
Samsung announces One UI 7 is coming to older phones after all, but the launch is still a mess
Latest in Deals
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Samsung Galaxy S25 on a blue deals background
Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
More about samsung galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 from the front

The Now Bar on Samsung One UI 7 is about to get a lot more useful – and could soon match Live Activities on iOS
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.

A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at a 2K display and a titanium frame
A person using a smartphone with a cybersecurity lock symbol appearing over it.

The growing threat of device code phishing and how to defend against It
See more latest
Most Popular
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC
I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
FlexiSpot office furniture next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
Upgrade your home office for under $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale: My top picks and biggest savings
Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 on violet background with the word &#039;TechRadar: big savings&#039; positioned to the left of the speaker
The best party speaker I've ever tested just got a massive price cut in the Amazon Spring Sale
Dreame vacuum floorhead with Lowest Price graphic overlaid
My favorite affordable cordless stick vacuum just dropped to a historic low price, and if I didn't already have 5 vacuums at home I'd buy one immediately
Image of M4 MacBook Pro
Apple MacBooks are in the spotlight during Amazon's Spring Sale: you can save up to $400 right now