Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale

This year's Amazon Spring Sale has arrived for shoppers in both the US and UK, meaning now is as good a time as any to pick up one of the best phones for a less-than-flagship price.

Samsung's excellent Galaxy S25 series launched just three months ago, but the most affordable model of the bunch, the Samsung Galaxy S25, is now even cheaper as part of Amazon's latest seasonal deals event.

The compact powerhouse – which we described as "incredible" and "the fastest small phone we've tested" in our Samsung Galaxy S25 review – is now a record-low $699.99 (was $799.99) at Amazon in the US and £759 (was £859) at Amazon in the UK (if you apply the £100 coupon at checkout).

So, if you're ready to ditch your iPhone – and let's be honest, it's been a tricky six months for Apple, what with the company's messy Apple Intelligence rollout and criticisms leveled towards its "boring" iPhone design – there's never been a better time to switch sides and opt for one of the best Samsung phones.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deal

Samsung Galaxy S25

US: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

UK: was £859 now £759 at Amazon Despite its similarity to last year's Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S25 is undeniably the best base model Samsung has ever produced and arguably a better-value device than its camera-focused sibling, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For a record-low price of $699.99 / £759 at Amazon right now, you'll get a superfast Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery, and some of the best AI features on the smartphone market. Paying more for Apple's iPhone 16 will get you a smaller battery, a slower refresh rate, and less RAM. You do the maths.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale phone deals