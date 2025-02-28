The Google Pixel 8 is still a great phone for 2025 and Best Buy has just slashed it to a record-low price
The device is just $399 today with additional trade-in discounts available
Want a new Android phone for less than $400? Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 8 128GB (Unlocked) at Best Buy for $399 (was $699).
Even with the Google Pixel 9 already out, the Pixel 8 stands as an affordable alternative for anyone who doesn't mind stepping back a generation for a price cut. Plus, getting any kind of smartphone as advanced as the Pixel 8 for under $400 is a steal. You can even get it for up to an additional $240 off if you have an older phone to trade in. (At this time of writing, the Google Pixel 7 128GB in good condition trades in for about $90.)
Best Buy only has the Obsidian color on sale. If you want the Google Pixel 8 in Hazel, you can get it for the same price at Target.
Today's best Google Pixel deal
This is the lowest upfront price we've seen for the unlocked Google Pixel 8 with 128GB. Even with the Google Pixel 9 already out, it's still a contender for the best bargain Android phone thanks to its performance, AI-optimized camera, and more. It flaunts a 6.2-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and all-day battery life that can last even longer with the battery saver mode.
The Pixel 8 is still arguably one of the best Android phones. In our Google Pixel 8 review, we highlighted the performance boost from last gen thanks to the new Tensor chip and the "AI camera tricks" that shoot beyond the quality that a phone at this price should. While the Pixel 8 doesn't compete with the power of the latest Samsung Galaxy Ultra or even the Pixel 8 Pro, it's more than enough for casual users who want something cost-efficient with years of support already lined up for it.
A few caveats: If you want super lengthy battery life or a smartphone for gaming, you might want to look elsewhere. The Pixel 8's all-day battery roughly matches that of the Pixel 7, which translates to about six hours of on-screen time. It lasts a shorter time than pricier competitors and, naturally, gaming drains the battery even faster.
The Pixel 8 is one of the best Pixel phones and the predecessor of the Pixel 9, which is one of our best phones. If you want to pay for the newer model, I'd suggest comparing between Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8 to double check what it is you're really missing out on.
