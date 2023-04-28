Microsoft is ditching hundreds of mice, keyboards and webcams to focus on Surface

Microsoft is to stop manufacturing its own-branded peripherals - such as mice, keyboards, and webcams - for the first time since the 1980s, but there’s a catch.

The news follows a conversation between senior communications manager Dan Laycock and The Verge (opens in new tab), which spelled out the end for Microsoft peripherals.

While it’s unlikely that they will become collectors’ items, Microsoft isn’t to stop selling peripherals altogether. Instead, it will build its existing Surface portfolio in an effort to try to appeal to more consumers.

Microsoft Surface only

The company’s Surface range of products currently includes a series of budget and high-end laptops and tablets, as well as a single all-in-one desktop targeted at professional users.

To match their Surface-branded hardware, buyers can opt for Surface-branded peripherals that include a variety of mice, keyboards , keyboard cases for tablets, styluses, and a selection of docks.

The company has also dabbled in the audio market with headphones and earphones, indicating a willingness to expand, which ties in with the latest announcement that it would indeed focus on its Surface brand.

Laycock explained to The Verge: “We will continue to offer a range of Surface branded PC Accessories - including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more.”

There are some areas currently untouched by the Surface brand, including webcams. TechRadar Pro has asked Microsoft about plans to expand its produce range.

As for Microsoft-branded accessories, they will remain on sale for as long as supplies last at their current price points, which are typically a fair chunk cheaper than their Surface counterparts, so if you’re after a bargain, act fast.