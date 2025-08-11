Microsoft is killing off its well-loved Lens PDF scanner app - in favor of more AI tools
Microsoft Lens has only a few weeks left
- Microsoft Lens app will be retired from app stores after a decade
- Users can still scan documents with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app
- Some features, including direct app access, won't be available in Copilot
Microsoft has confirmed it will be pulling its mobile document scanning app, which formerly launched as Office Lens in 2015, with users given a series of dates to be aware of.
From September 15 2025, the app will be retired from iOS and Android devices, and removed from the respective app stores two months later. On the third month – December 15 – scanning within the pre-installed app will be disabled, but existing scans will still remain accessible.
Known for charging no subscription fees and its simple, reliable functionality, Microsoft Lens has been a valuable tool for converting printed or handwritten notes into PDFs and other core file types.
Farewell Microsoft Lens
Microsoft counts over 92 million lifetime downloads for its Lens app, which is highly rated across both iOS and Android platforms, and while there's a replacement already available, it doesn't quite deliver the same features as its predecessor.
The company is now pointing users towards Microsoft 365 Copilot for scanning, however it lacks some Lens capabilities, such as direct saving to OneNote, Word and PowerPoint.
It also lacks business card scanning to OneNote, read-out-loud functionality and Immersive Reader integration.
Microsoft's support page explains how users can access previous scanned files from Lens within the Copilot app in the hope that it can entice them to migrate, but openly admitting some features won't be made available immediately raises questions about whether they will ever get added.
This isn't the first time that Microsoft has deprecated a popular app or feature – in November 2024, Paint 3D was removed from the Microsoft Store, password autofill in Microsoft Authenticator was axed recently, and from October 2026, Publisher will no longer form part of the Microsoft 365 suite.
