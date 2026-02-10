Discord has announced a global rollout, in March, for its age verification policies

The announcement has proven to be comically unpopular with Discord users

Here, we'll detail how to cancel your Discord Nitro subscription

Discord users have resoundingly rejected an announcement from the company that details the expansion of its age verification policies. Many are now moving to cancel their Discord Nitro subscriptions, and here, I'm going to detail how you can, too.

As confirmed by an official Discord press release, the provider of the popular messaging app says it will begin "with a phased global rollout to new and existing users in early March," adding that: "users may be required to engage in an age-verification process to change certain settings or access sensitive content. This includes age-restricted channels, servers, or commands and select message requests."

The policy was initially introduced in the UK and Australia to fall in line with these countries' own age verification laws. Following that, in October of last year, a large-scale data breach saw the theft of around 70,000 IDs of Discord users, with hackers allegedly pulling them from a third-party system the app used for age verification purposes.

How to cancel your Discord Nitro subscription

Canceling your Discord Nitro subscription is easily done, and thankfully, the app doesn't make you jump through hoops to complete the process. The cancellation process is more or less the same across Discord's desktop and mobile apps, as well as the browser version.

Simply click the Settings icon (depicted by a cog wheel) in the lower left corner of the screen. On mobile, tap the 'You' icon (which shows your Discord profile picture), and then the Settings cog wheel in the top right.

From here, scroll down to 'Billing Settings' and find the 'Subscriptions' option. On mobile, it's a little different again; under 'Billing Settings', you're looking for the 'Manage Nitro' option.

Once here, you can simply select 'Cancel' and follow the prompts to end your Discord Nitro subscription. You'll be able to access the service until what would have been your next billing date, at which point you'll revert to the standard Discord experience.

