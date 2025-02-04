The next ID@Xbox showcase is scheduled to take place later this month

Microsoft’s next ID@Xbox showcase will air on February 24, 2025

The event will be part of IGN Fanfest and feature exclusive trailers, reveals, and more

The next Balatro collaboration will be revealed at the event

Microsoft has announced that the next ID@Xbox showcase will air later this month on February 24.

The indie-focused event will officially be a part of IGN Fan Fest and can be viewed exclusively via “IGN platforms” at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Like previous events, we can expect the broadcast to air on its official YouTube and Twitch channels.

This year’s show will show off new “trailers, gameplay, and reveals from indie studios”, such as Raw Fury, Team 17, Akapura, 11 Bit, Thunder Lotus, and more.

Although we don’t have any details on what to expect from these specific studios, we do have confirmation that LocalThunk will present a look at ”the next big collaboration for Balatro”, though any indication of what it could be is being kept under wraps for the moment.

ID@Xbox - February 24, 2025 attendees:

11 Bit Studios

BigFan

Critical Reflex

Daedalic

Game Source Entertainment

No More Robots

Panic

Playstack

Raw Fury

Thunder Lotus Games

Cult Games

Team17

Curve

Akapura

Don't Nod

The last ID@Xbox showcase was held in April 2024 which was filled with a ton of announcements. Some highlights included a new trailer for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage from developer Don’t Nod, which is expected to launch on February 18, the reveal of a new Vampire Survivors downloadable content pack (DLC) called Operation Guns, a massive update for Palworld, and more.

