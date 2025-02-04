The next ID@Xbox showcase is scheduled to take place later this month
The next Balatro collaboration will be revealed at the event
- Microsoft’s next ID@Xbox showcase will air on February 24, 2025
- The event will be part of IGN Fanfest and feature exclusive trailers, reveals, and more
- The next Balatro collaboration will be revealed at the event
Microsoft has announced that the next ID@Xbox showcase will air later this month on February 24.
The indie-focused event will officially be a part of IGN Fan Fest and can be viewed exclusively via “IGN platforms” at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Like previous events, we can expect the broadcast to air on its official YouTube and Twitch channels.
This year’s show will show off new “trailers, gameplay, and reveals from indie studios”, such as Raw Fury, Team 17, Akapura, 11 Bit, Thunder Lotus, and more.
Although we don’t have any details on what to expect from these specific studios, we do have confirmation that LocalThunk will present a look at ”the next big collaboration for Balatro”, though any indication of what it could be is being kept under wraps for the moment.
ID@Xbox - February 24, 2025 attendees:
- 11 Bit Studios
- BigFan
- Critical Reflex
- Daedalic
- Game Source Entertainment
- No More Robots
- Panic
- Playstack
- Raw Fury
- Thunder Lotus Games
- Cult Games
- Team17
- Curve
- Akapura
- Don't Nod
The last ID@Xbox showcase was held in April 2024 which was filled with a ton of announcements. Some highlights included a new trailer for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage from developer Don’t Nod, which is expected to launch on February 18, the reveal of a new Vampire Survivors downloadable content pack (DLC) called Operation Guns, a massive update for Palworld, and more.
You might also like…
- Best indie games 2025: the greatest titles from smaller studios
- Microsoft says its revenue dropped by 7% in its Q2 2025 earnings while Xbox hardware sales dropped by 29%
- The Future Games Show returns in March for its spring showcase and will include live broadcast from GDC
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.