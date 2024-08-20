Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will launch in two parts in early 2025

Developer Dont Nod has announced that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be released in two parts early next year.

Revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, the first part of Bloom & Rage will launch on February 18, 2025, followed by part two on March 18 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The developer best known for its Life is Strange series also shared a brand-new trailer alongside the release dates, which offered a first look at the gameplay of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, including a look at the game's core cast - Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat - and the navigation between the game's dual timelines of 1995 and 2022.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage | First Look Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We also got to witness some dialogue choices that, in true Dont Nod fashion, will have a great impact on the narrative. Bloom & Rage also features a dynamic dialogue system, which "promises another level of immersion" as it can change depending on where the player looks and what they say.

Players can also choose to ignore and interrupt other characters, which will make conversations feel more authentic and choices more important.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was first announced during The Game Awards 2023 last December and was slated to release in late 2024. From the first cinematic trailer, it was revealed that the game will be a "story-driven journey through time" featuring a supernatural aspect.

"The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat," the game description reads.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."