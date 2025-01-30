The Future Games Show returns in March for its spring showcase and will include live broadcast from GDC

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns on March 20

The digital event will air during GDC and feature a follow-up broadcast after the main show

Viewers can expect trailers, game demos, and interviews, and more

The Future Games Show is making a return for its annual spring showcase on March 20, 2025.

This year the digital event will air during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco and will be followed up with an 'FGS Live from GDC' broadcast on the same day.

Viewers can expect the showcase to offer world premiere reveals, exclusive game demos, and new trailers from upcoming AAA games and titles from indie studios. The 'FGS Live from GDC', which will air straight after the main show, there will also be more trailers, news from GDC, and interviews from the show floor.

"2025 is going to be a huge year for gaming. With the advent of the Nintendo Switch 2, a second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, and the looming juggernaut that is Grand Theft Auto 6, we are standing at the precipice of an immense 12 months for players," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games, video & events at Future.

"Yet with over 200 new games launching on Steam every week, it’s never been more challenging for new titles to achieve standout and command players’ precious free time. The Future Games Show’s mission is to help its viewers discover the best new games, with a special focus on the off-radar AAs, sleeper hits and innovative indies. To that end, we’re pleased to announce that the Future Games Show will return for three more outings in 2025, starting with our Spring Showcase on March 20.

The Spring Showcase is the first of three shows of 2025, which will be followed by the Summer Showcase in June, and the Future Games Show at Gamescom in August.

"Last year saw the Future Games Show spotlight a procession of conversation-starting titles like Atomfall, Indika and Screenbound, and we’re excited to partner with GDC to give you a glimpse of what’s coming next," Dawkins added. "We hope you’ll join us to kick the year off in style and feast your eyes on some of the best and brightest experiences coming to PC and consoles later this year."

To catch the broadcast, viewers can head over to the official Future Games Show Twitch , YouTube , X , Facebook , or TikTok , channels, as well as GamesRadar .