Don’t buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 this Memorial Day – you already know why

Every time a seasonal sale rolls around here at TechRadar, we’re tasked with leveraging our expertise to bring you useful advice on what products to buy and where to buy them.
As Phones Editor, it’s my job to surface the best phones at the best prices, but it’s also my job to tell you what phones not to buy at any given time of year. During last year’s Memorial Day sale, I warned readers against buying the iPhone 14, and ahead of Presidents’ Day in February, I did the same thing for the Google Pixel 8a.
Today, it’s the turn of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which might seem like a good-value buy during this year’s Memorial Day sales – indeed, 18% off at Amazon is a tempting deal – but you’re much better off waiting just a few more weeks before committing your money to a folding Samsung phone. Allow me to explain why.
Put simply, Samsung will almost certainly announce its next foldable flagship – likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – at Galaxy Unpacked in July. Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched on July 10 and began shipping on July 23, so if Samsung continues that trend, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available to buy around the same time in 2025.
Why does this matter? Well, there are two reasons.
Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be a better choice of phone for you if you’re willing to stretch your budget a little further. It’s reportedly going to feature a larger 8-inch inner display, a larger 6.5-inch outer display, a thinner overall design, a faster Snapradong 8 Elite chipset, and a new 200MP main camera. By all accounts, those would be significant upgrades and make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 an objectively better phone than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Secondly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s announcement will likely drive the price of its predecessor down further still. Once the new model hits shelves, Samsung won’t be replenishing its own Galaxy Z Fold 6 stock nor that of third-party retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Of course, Galaxy Z Fold 6 price drops aren’t likely to happen right away, and Amazon’s current $1,549.99 deal price might still be your best option come July. But what’s the harm in holding out for a better one? If you can afford to wait, you absolutely should, since the foldable playing field will look a whole lot different in just two months’ time.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
