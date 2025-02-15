Don’t buy the Google Pixel 8a this Presidents’ Day – for two crucial reasons

Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale is now live, bringing big discounts to several of the best cheap phones, including the Google Pixel 8a, which we’ve considered to be the best cheap Android phone for almost an entire year.
Great news, right? On paper, yes: the Pixel 8a for just $399 (was $499) at Amazon (as well as Google’s official web store) is an eye-catching deal, and even in 2025, Google’s latest budget handset is a feature-packed and relatively future-proof device – heck, it even features on our newly created list of the best AI phones.
But all that glitters is not gold.
The Google Pixel 8a is a bad buy this Presidents’ Day for two reasons. Firstly, the slightly older but still superior Google Pixel 8 is currently the same price at Amazon; it’s been discounted from $699 to a record-low $399, which is a truly exceptional deal.
The standard Pixel 8 boasts better cameras, superior water resistance, smaller display bezels, and a more premium design than the Pixel 8a. Indeed, in our Google Pixel 8a vs Google Pixel 8 comparison, we said that “if you can pick the Pixel 8 up at a steep discount, it’s a flat-out better buy than the Pixel 8a.” That steep discount is there for the taking right now.
The second reason to avoid the Pixel 8a this Presidents’ Day relates to its rumored successor, the Google Pixel 9a. According to rumors, the Pixel 9a will be announced on March 19 this year and begin shipping a week later, on March 26.
Why does this matter? Again, there are two reasons. Firstly, the Pixel 9a might be a better choice of phone for you if you’re willing to stretch your budget a little further – it’s reportedly going to have a larger 6.3-inch display, a new 48MP main camera, a faster chipset, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery. You don’t need us to tell you that just a few of those upgrades will make the Pixel 9a an objectively better phone than the Pixel 8a.
Secondly, the Pixel 9a’s announcement will likely drive the price of its predecessor down further still. Once the Pixel 9a hits shelves, Google won’t be replenishing its own Pixel 8a stock nor that of third-party retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.
Full disclosure: Pixel 8a price drops aren’t likely to be immediate, and Amazon’s current $399 deal price might still be the best Pixel 8a price in two months’ time. But if you can afford to wait, you absolutely should do. That $399 price won’t go up, so what’s the harm in holding out for a better deal?
