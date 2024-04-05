The next Star Wars show on Disney Plus is coming, inevitably, on May the 4th – here's the trailer

The next Star Wars series on Disney Plus has been revealed, and it's a follow-up to the anthology series Tales of the Jedi – but with a focus on the Empire instead. Called, inevitably, Tales of the Empire, it will release equally inevitably on May 4th.

It focuses on two key characters who've appeared in Star Wars' universe before: Morgan Elsbeth (as seen in Ahsoka) and Barriss Offee (seen in The Clone Wars). The trailer suggests that the six episodes will follow these characters' respective inductions into the Empire's clutches, and their motivations for it in the first place. Oh, and there'll be plenty of cameos from familiar characters, naturally.

You've got appearances from Thrawn, General Grievous, the Grand Inquisitor, and good ol' Darth Vader himself; as is often the case with Star Wars, the most important people really like to get involved in all the galactic goings on.

The trailer promises a lot of drama, from huge battles, to the razing of planets, to intense training, to the ultimate collision of our two storylines.

Tales of the Jedi was a really interesting series, delivering on its promise of digging into untold stories of existing characters. Elsbeth and Offee may not be as well-known as Ahsoka and Count Dooku (who were the two focus characters of the first show), but it looks like the series has plenty of interesting ideas to dig into, and hopefully it'll rank among the best Disney Plus shows of the year, and make a good addition to watching the whole Star Wars saga in order.

