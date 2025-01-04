I’m a huge anime fan – here’s why you should ditch Netflix for Crunchyroll in 2025

For many, the holidays are a season of change, to refresh one’s soul by reversing old thought patterns, adopting new perspectives, and an opportunity to try something completely different.

No, we don’t necessarily mean eating Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas Day as millions have done in Japan for decades, but perhaps expanding your streaming horizons by switching out a colossal homogenized platform like Netflix and lighting your imagination’s fuse by signing up for a colorful whirlwind tour of Japanese anime programming showcased on Crunchyroll.

The best Netflix anime might have been your go-to destination for cutting edge, hit series like Blood of Zeus, Castlevania, Arcane (make sure to read TechRadar's Arcane season 2 review), Blue Eye Samurai, and Terminator Zero, which is a "faithful adaptation" of the sci-fi franchise, but now it’s time to level up for a deeper plunge into the anime universe and explore the wealth of acclaimed series and global titles from Crunchyroll’s voluminous roster of evocative entertainment.

Why should you sip from a tiny teacup when you can guzzle from the river?

A purpose-built streaming service for anime fans

Attack on Titan: The Last Dance will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in early 2025. (Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Originally founded back in 2006 by anime-loving UC Berkeley grad students to later become an entertainment arm of AT&T’s Warner Media, Crunchyroll was acquired by Sony in 2021 and eventually merged with its Funimation brand before closing down the Funimation app in April 2024.

“Crunchyroll is the ultimate destination for anime fans, pairing the world’s largest dedicated anime library with exciting theatrical releases, immersive games, must-have merchandise in the Crunchyroll Store, the latest news through Crunchyroll News, deep dives into anime through The Anime Effect podcast, and much more,” Sheila Green, Crunchyroll’s VP of curation and programming, tells TechRadar.

“Each season, fans can check out 40-50 new series, so there’s truly a new adventure waiting for every kind of fan. In total, our anime library contains more than 25,000 hours, 50,000 episodes of series and films along with more than 3,500 Japanese music videos and concert series.”

There are currently three ad-free subscriber price categories to consider after Crunchyroll hiked its prices in the US and select countries in May 2024: 'Fan' tier ($7.99 / £4.99 / AU$10.99 per month), 'Mega Fan' tier ($11.99 / £5.99 / AU$13.99 per month) and 'Ultimate Fan' tier ($15.99 per month), which is only available in the US.

Each tier comes with various perks, including online store merchandise discounts, gaming options, and the ability to view content offline on multiple devices. For penny-pinchers, prospective customers can also stream a limited library of more than 1,000 hours of anime goodness for no cost with some commercial interruptions.

To unlock the full bounty of Crunchyroll’s epic assortment of anime, one of the premium plans is required but you can also take advantage of a Crunchyroll free trial, which was shortened from two weeks to just one earlier this year.

“The Crunchyroll platform itself is purpose-built for anime fans,” Green adds. “While the experience is personalized, we also have a team of curators based in six countries who are anime fans themselves ensuring an experience that feels authentic and fan-led. Regularly called out on social media, these collections have something for everyone.

'Our goal is to make the experience feel like it was curated for you by a friend or a trusted guide to the world of anime. Because we’re fans, it’ll feel different than any other app that just has anime and lots of other content - we’re all about anime and we love it too.”

Crunchyroll's 2025 slate of returning fan-favorites

Demon Slayer season 4 premiered on Crunchyroll in May 2024. (Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Its main menu hub also offers fans breaking anime news, announcements, exclusive creator interviews, industry essays, quizzes, music, anime guides, informative explainers, and editor’s picks, making it one of the best anime streaming services.

Crunchyroll even has an official mascot called 'Hime'. This cool corporate spokesperson is known as a 'Kitsune', a traditional Japanese trickster fox spirit who oversees the Crunchyroll website with her squad of lesser spirits. Green reminds avid anime acolytes that there’s a lot to be excited for from Crunchyroll in 2025, with the best anime shows set to return.

“First, fans can head over to Crunchyroll in January to catch the new winter season including the highly anticipated return of Solo Leveling season 2 – Arise from the Shadow, and Dr. Stone Science Future, the fourth and final season of Dr. Stone. For fans that like to watch their favorite series on the big screen, Crunchyroll has North American and select international theatrical rights for the dark epic fantasy omnibus movie Attack on Titan: The Last Attack and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first film in an epic trilogy to tie up the beloved series, both coming to theaters in 2025.

"Fans can also expect the return of the Anime Awards, our yearly awards program honoring the creators, voice actors, and musicians, powering the global love of this dynamic medium. Fans can vote every day and cheer their favorites into the top spot starting April 3, with winners being revealed during a live ceremony in Tokyo May 25."