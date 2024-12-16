I'm tired of having so many streaming subscriptions – here's why I'm switching to Shudder

Late Night With the Devil is streaming on Shudder both in the US and UK.

They say that a person’s life is defined by their choices, and nowhere is that more evident than in the vast ocean of popular entertainment’s proliferation of the best streaming services, from the titans of the territory Netflix and Prime Video, to mid-sized destinations like Disney Plus, Max, and Hulu, and more compact channels such as Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus, and Peacock.

Every TV network and studio has entered the crowded arena, but it’s getting convoluted as to where to find your favorite franchises, and with so many options to choose from in our manic digital age, annoying ads popping up like weeds, and subscription prices rising by the minute, getting the most from our streaming buck in these inflationary times is of the utmost importance.

And as many major platforms have shifted toward licensing out their content to other premium services for additional revenue flow, you might find proprietary material vanishing from one platform and unexpectedly hopping to another streaming lily pad to the next.

So as Father Time helps usher out the old year, perhaps it’s wise to consider switching to a smaller boutique service that offers a multitude of bespoke movies, fresh episodic series, original documentaries, and special events you’d be hard pressed to unearth elsewhere.

Why I'm pausing my streaming subscriptions for Shudder

(Image credit: Shudder)

Today’s swap out suggestion is plucking your Peacock and shifting your gaze (and dollars) over to AMC’s scream-centric streaming service, Shudder. This frightfully good channel provides horror hounds everything they crave in the way of spooky erotic thrillers, classic slasher flicks, old-school monster movies, creaky TV shows, international ghost stories, occult sensations, paranormal podcast, demonic delights, and haunting creature features you’ll find nowhere else – take a look at some of the best Shudder movies for a taste.

“What sets Shudder apart is our curatorial focus,” Sam Zimmerman, head of programming for Shudder, tells TechRadar. “We live and breathe horror, offering an adventurous and distinctly diverse catalog of titles within the genre. We explore every corner and sub-genre, from radical reinvention (In a Violent Nature) to classical scares (Oddity), and bring some of the most acclaimed horror films and series of each year in the process. Five of the Top 10 in this year’s Rotten Tomatoes 'Best Horror' are Shudder titles, each with their own unique feel; from the rapturously received Late Night with the Devil, a crowd-pleasing talk show set terror, to the dazzling one-shot French film, MADS.

“At Shudder, we’re driven by filmmakers and our own taste, which we believe will in turn resonate with the members and subscribers who rally around us. We trust and think highly of our audience and believe that approach has been integral to strong brand recognition and growth. We also speak to audiences and what they love, building upon cult fan bases with new hit series The Creep Tapes or reality competition The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and talking directly with them via socials and our own Halloween hotline, which I attend to personally.”

Save on a year's subscription to Shudder or try it out for free

MadS is available to stream on Shudder in both the US and UK. (Image credit: Shudder)

With its 'So Good, It’s Scary' tagline, Shudder also specializes in original live-stream seasonal shows like The Last Drive-In with veteran horror host Joe Bob Briggs, anthologies such as Creepshow, absorbing documentaries like Eli Roth’s History of Horror, rare Euro folklore frights, and more uncut indie shockers than you can shake a sharp knife at.

Ad-free unlimited plans are $6.99 / £4.99 a month and they’re currently offering a free seven-day trial if you dare. Plus Shudder is constantly scouring the planet seeking out talented new filmmakers to showcase their projects. Customers can also bundle Shudder with its parent company, AMC Plus, to add even more macabre viewing options like The Walking Dead Universe for only $4.99 per month in the US.

Shudder subscription: was $6.99 per month now $5.99 at Shudder

Unlock access to over 650 movies and 40 plus series, with this discounted annual subscription to Shudder. This 14–16% discount on the regular monthly price of $6.99 / £4.99 is available both in the US and UK, bringing down the cost to just $5.99 / £4.17 per month instead. You can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial to try the service out before you commit to a 12-month subscription.

Owned and operated by AMC, Shudder first fully came to life in 2016. The incredible library of vintage and contemporary horror films currently streaming on Shudder has surpassed 700.

It’s best to sign up directly with Shudder rather than as an a la carte service with another provider. This delivers the on-demand site’s excellent native app and easy-to-navigate menu interface.

Plus, if you decide to pay for an annual subscription, that’s the only way to save close to 15% over the monthly rate. For $71.88 / £49.99 (equal to $5.99 / £4.17 per month) for an entire year, that’s a screamin’ deal!