I reviewed the PS5 Pro and recommend these 7 enhanced games to try first

My PS5 Pro review is now live and I've had the pleasure of enjoying some incredible games on it over the past weeks.
The enhancements to some games in particular have been really noticeable and blown me away. From blending performance and fidelity modes to offer the smoothest of visual treats, to the advances and boosts to raytracing, lighting, and reflections, the console does seem to be the definitive way to play some of the best PS5 games going - and those that are to come.
In my testing for the review of the console, I spent hours and hours with a handful of games that I can now safely call some of the best PS5 Pro games. Now that the PS5 Pro's release day is here, I'm supplying some recommendations so you know which ones are the best to try first with your new machine.
These are all great games on the regular PS5 too of course, and it's also very much worth mentioning that the discounts and listings we've found below are disc and digital options, so we'll lead off with the latest availability on the disc drive before we get doing.
PS5 Pro disc drive
PS5 disc drive: $79.94 at GameStop (Pro members)
The disc drive is proving incredibly hard to find right now so hopefully most who got a PS5 Pro will have a disc drive already. If you haven't then it looks like GameStop Pro members can buy one there still, but stock is limited otherwise. There is a live listing at Walmart for $127 but that is clearly an inflated price from a reseller.
Also check stock at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target | PlayStation Direct
UK stock check: Amazon | Argos | Very | Currys | ShopTo | EE Store | PlayStation Direct
PS5 pro enhanced games
Horizon Forbidden West
This is, hands down, the best looking game I think I've ever seen on a home game console, ever.
Horizon Forbidden West is already a beautiful game by default, but the way it harnesses the extra power of the PS5 Pro makes something incredibly special.
If you have a 120Hz display, then I would really recommend the 40 frames per second, Balanced, mode which is a joy,. However, even if you're on a 60Hz TV still prepare to be blown away.
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
This game melted my eyeballs off on PS5 Pro and hands down is one of the best-looking and feeling games available to play on the console right now. It's the perfect time to jump in, plus it's discounted by a solid $10. Remember, if you own the PS4 version of Forbidden West, you can get a free upgrade to the PS5 version via the PS Store.
Best digital price: $59.99 at PS Store
UK price: £39.95 at Amazon (standard edition)
UK digital price: £59.99 at PS Store
Demon's Souls
Bluepoint's remake of Demon's Souls was already one of the poster boys of the PS5's launch with it's incredibly detailed and beautiful re-crafting of Boletaria, but on PS5 the game somehow looks even better.
However, it also plays superbly and that might well be the main attraction here for new and returning players, given speed and execution of well timed combat moves is key in the game. Having the game run at its full resolution and detail but at the silky smoothness of 60 frames per second on a big TV is just a joy.
Demon's Souls: was $69.99 now $43.61 at Amazon
This was one of the last games I managed to sneak in some testing on before publishing my review and it left a lasting impression. The boost to getting the full-fat visual imagery presented at 60 frames per second makes the grim setting even more mysterious and the gameplay even more smooth, an excellent boost given the required sense of timing.
Best digital price: $69.99 at PS Store
UK price: was £69.99 now £39.36 at Amazon
UK digital price: £69.99 at PS Store
The Last of Us Part 1
The Last of Us is one of my favorite PlayStation series ever, and Part 1 is an absolute joy to behold on PS5 Pro with its remade-for-PS5 graphics boosted further.
Cordyceps particles in the air, delicate beams and rays of lights coming through broken buildings, and reflections and lighting boosts are a delgiht to watch - and all come on top of that Pro mode that offers an upscaled 4K image running at 60 frames per second. Superb.
The Last of Us Part 1: was $69.99 now $45.99 at Amazon
Relive one of the most famous and best stories on PlayStation ever told with the PS5 Pro enhanced version. Taking the beautifully remade PS5 game and boosting it further, this is the definitive version to play.
Best digital price: $69.99 at PS Store
UK price: was £69.99 now £48.95 at Amazon
UK digital price: £69.99 at PS Store
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
It feels a bit like a cheat to put The Last of Us Part 2 in here as well, but the fact remains that with the PS5 Pro now out, its upgraded graphics and Pro mode really do feel like the definitive way to play the whole two-part saga.
Adding the PS5 Pro's enhancements and PSSR uplift to the already very high standard set by Naughty Dog for graphical fidelity and the results are spectacular.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: $49.94 at Walmart
Sadly not discounted right now but still great value for what it is - especially if you haven't dived into The Last of Us Part 2 or the whole series yet. Remember if you already own the game on PS4 you can upgrade to the remastered version for just $10 / £10 at the PS Store.
Best digital price: $49.99 at PlayStation Store
UK price: £37.99 at Argos
UK digital price: £44.99 at PS Store
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Never has web-swinging and slinging through New York looked so good and felt so smooth - at the same time.
The PS5 Pro's enhancements on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are excellent and I caught myself at several moments just stopping while clinging on to buildings admiring the reflections and quality of them, even on building that were far away.
The quintessential way to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now on PS5 Pro.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69.99 now $62.20 at Walmart
Another game that will make a huge impression on you on the PS5 Pro is Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Particularly it's boosts to raytracing and reflections which make the game almost photorealistic. It's breathtaking.
Best digital price: $69.99 at PlayStation Store
UK price: £57.99 at John Lewis
UK digital price: £69.99 at PS Store
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Comparing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 Pro and PS5 was one of the most joyful bits in my testing - not least because the game is fabulous fun to play.
This was also because the upgrades in the game on the Pro are wonderful and make the punchy game even punchier with boosts to ray-tracing, detail, reflections and lighting all wrapped up - while also offering that sweet mix of fidelity and performance. Chef's kiss.
was $69.99 now $40 at Walmart
Not to be outdone by its studio-mate, Insomniac's Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is also a belting game on PS5 Pro with enhanced fidelity-meets-performance modes and brilliant boosts to ray-tracing and reflections and overall detail.
Best digital price: $69.99 at PlayStation Store
UK price: was £69.99 now £43.02 at Amazon
UK digital price: £69.99 at PS Store
Alan Wake 2
The original version of Alan Wake 2 was already a pretty good-looking game on PS5, but with the enhancements the PS5 Pro offers, it's a truly special thing to behold.
The detail and raytracing are the real highlights for me so far with boosts to lighting and reflections that make the game really shine.
Alan Wake 2 (Deluxe Edition): $79 at Walmart
Sadly not discounted but certainly worth purchasing if you haven't already and want to get the best version possible. The ray tracing improvements and overall fidelity and performance boosts are special in this one.
Best digital price: $59.99 at PS Store (standard edition)
UK price: was £69.99 now £64.95 at Amazon
UK digital price: £49.99 at PS Store
PS Store credit
Remember, if you don't want to or can't add a disc drive to your PS5 Pro yet then the digital prices and links above are the ways to go to get them onto your new console.
If you're looking for the cheapest PS credit going in order to buy those digital versions then check out our auto-updating price-fidning tech below for the latest and lowest prices.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.