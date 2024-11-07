I reviewed the PS5 Pro and recommend these 7 enhanced games to try first

My PS5 Pro review is now live and I've had the pleasure of enjoying some incredible games on it over the past weeks.

The enhancements to some games in particular have been really noticeable and blown me away. From blending performance and fidelity modes to offer the smoothest of visual treats, to the advances and boosts to raytracing, lighting, and reflections, the console does seem to be the definitive way to play some of the best PS5 games going - and those that are to come.

In my testing for the review of the console, I spent hours and hours with a handful of games that I can now safely call some of the best PS5 Pro games. Now that the PS5 Pro's release day is here, I'm supplying some recommendations so you know which ones are the best to try first with your new machine.

These are all great games on the regular PS5 too of course, and it's also very much worth mentioning that the discounts and listings we've found below are disc and digital options, so we'll lead off with the latest availability on the disc drive before we get doing.

PS5 pro enhanced games

Horizon Forbidden West

This is, hands down, the best looking game I think I've ever seen on a home game console, ever.

Horizon Forbidden West is already a beautiful game by default, but the way it harnesses the extra power of the PS5 Pro makes something incredibly special.

If you have a 120Hz display, then I would really recommend the 40 frames per second, Balanced, mode which is a joy,. However, even if you're on a 60Hz TV still prepare to be blown away.

Demon's Souls

Bluepoint's remake of Demon's Souls was already one of the poster boys of the PS5's launch with it's incredibly detailed and beautiful re-crafting of Boletaria, but on PS5 the game somehow looks even better.

However, it also plays superbly and that might well be the main attraction here for new and returning players, given speed and execution of well timed combat moves is key in the game. Having the game run at its full resolution and detail but at the silky smoothness of 60 frames per second on a big TV is just a joy.

The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us is one of my favorite PlayStation series ever, and Part 1 is an absolute joy to behold on PS5 Pro with its remade-for-PS5 graphics boosted further.

Cordyceps particles in the air, delicate beams and rays of lights coming through broken buildings, and reflections and lighting boosts are a delgiht to watch - and all come on top of that Pro mode that offers an upscaled 4K image running at 60 frames per second. Superb.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

It feels a bit like a cheat to put The Last of Us Part 2 in here as well, but the fact remains that with the PS5 Pro now out, its upgraded graphics and Pro mode really do feel like the definitive way to play the whole two-part saga.

Adding the PS5 Pro's enhancements and PSSR uplift to the already very high standard set by Naughty Dog for graphical fidelity and the results are spectacular.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: $49.94 at Walmart

Sadly not discounted right now but still great value for what it is - especially if you haven't dived into The Last of Us Part 2 or the whole series yet. Remember if you already own the game on PS4 you can upgrade to the remastered version for just $10 / £10 at the PS Store. Best digital price: $49.99 at PlayStation Store UK price: £37.99 at Argos UK digital price: £44.99 at PS Store

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Never has web-swinging and slinging through New York looked so good and felt so smooth - at the same time.

The PS5 Pro's enhancements on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are excellent and I caught myself at several moments just stopping while clinging on to buildings admiring the reflections and quality of them, even on building that were far away.

The quintessential way to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now on PS5 Pro.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Comparing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 Pro and PS5 was one of the most joyful bits in my testing - not least because the game is fabulous fun to play.

This was also because the upgrades in the game on the Pro are wonderful and make the punchy game even punchier with boosts to ray-tracing, detail, reflections and lighting all wrapped up - while also offering that sweet mix of fidelity and performance. Chef's kiss.

Alan Wake 2

The original version of Alan Wake 2 was already a pretty good-looking game on PS5, but with the enhancements the PS5 Pro offers, it's a truly special thing to behold.

The detail and raytracing are the real highlights for me so far with boosts to lighting and reflections that make the game really shine.

