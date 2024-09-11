PS5 Pro will significantly enhance PSVR 2 games according to Mark Cerny

PSVR 2 owners will be in good hands with the PS5 Pro it seems, as was confirmed by Sony's Mark Cerny.

Chatting to Cnet, the PS5 Pro's lead system architect confirmed that because of the mid-gen console's improved GPU, PSVR 2 games should benefit greatly. Cerny specifically outlines improvements to resolution and the use of "Sony's AI upscaling that will work with all VR games." Presumably, this means that PS5 Pro's bespoke PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (or PSSR for short) as outlined in the PS5 Pro specs will play a part here.

Cerny didn't mention any specific PSVR 2 games here or during the PS5 Pro Technical Presentation, though it's easy to imagine marquee titles like Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil 4 VR all benefiting from the upgraded console.

It's something of a relief to see that PSVR 2 hasn't been forgotten in the PS5 Pro mix. And rightly so; that's a $549 / £529 VR headset and what's about to be a $699.99 / £699.99 console. If I'm investing that much into the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, I'd hope that all the devices benefit each other when it comes to performance improvements.

As for the PSVR 2 specs, the headset supports a per-panel resolution of 2,000 x 2,040. Could PS5 Pro's AI-powered upscaling boost that closer to 4K? That remains to be seen, but definitely seems doable given the console's substantial leap in power.

PS5 Pro launches on November 7, with PS5 Pro pre-orders opening up on September 26. You'll be able to place one most reliably at PlayStation Direct, but it's likely there will be stock at other big box retailers too.

