Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's first post-launch update drops this week

Focus Entertainment has released the first details for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's first post-launch update.

After spending a few days in early access, Space Marine 2 is officially out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, but players can already expect a new patch to be released sometime this week.

That's according to a new Steam post following the game's launch, where Focus Entertainment shared a teaser for the upcoming patch, which will include multiple fixes for crashing issues during the start of the game and during the first cutscene, which have remained persistent since early access.

Saber Interactive's shooter will also see some optimizations to performance, improvements to servers following some reports of disconnections, and a bug that has prevented some players from joining entirely.

"I have about 6 hours in the game, I've only played the tutorial and have managed to get into about 4-5 Eternal War matches and 1 Operation," one user said.

"Whether I'm trying to play with my friends or play solo most of the time I get stuck on Joining Server and it won't load me into the game. So much for 4 day early access, can't even take advantage of it and play multiplayer."

The same bug has also caused some players to lose out on rewards after being disconnected from the server after completing missions, but the issue should be resolved with the upcoming patch. You can take a look at the minor list of fixes below.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's first patch details:

Multiple crash fixes (start of the game, 1st cutscene crash, etc...)

Optimized CPU usage

Server improvements

Render bug improvements

The publisher also made sure to remind players of Space Marine 2's post-launch roadmap, which will see several free updates, the first of which will arrive this month and introduce private PvE lobbies, ultrawide support, and the Battle Barge Sparring Arena.

Season 2 is planned for Fall 2024 and will include new PvE missions, a new lethal difficulty, and new cosmetics, while Season 3 and Season 4 will arrive in 2025 and feature additional missions, new arenas, a Horde Mode, and more.