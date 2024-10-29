Lords of the Fallen is the latest game to get confirmed PS5 Pro enhancements and support

Developer Hexworks has announced that Lords of the Fallen will receive PlayStation 5 Pro support when the console launches next month.

According to the developer, the PS5 Pro enhanced version of the action role-playing game (RPG) will allow players to experience a "40% increase in pixel density over the base PlayStation 5 console, resulting in a sharper image and finer details."

With the upgraded Performance Mode, Lords of the Fallen will run at 4K (upscaled from 1440p) at 60 frames per second (FPS), feature shaper distant details, and refined textures on characters and environments.

Quality Mode, meanwhile, is designed for visual fidelity and will run at native 4K at a "stable" 30fps that will showcase "intricate visuals across the dual realms of Axiom and Umbral".

Hexworks added that the PS5 Pro support confirmation also comes ahead of planned updates and further enhancements for Lords of the Fallen across all platforms, but didn't go into the details.

Following Sony's official unveiling of the PS5 Pro, more studios have been sharing their plans for their PS5 Pro-enhanced games.

Last week, Arrowhead Game Studios confirmed that its popular third-person online shooter, Helldivers 2, will also receive PS5 Pro support but has yet to divulge the details on the upcoming upgrades.

Team Ninja also revealed that Rise of the Ronin will get "improved visuals" and "frame rates" on the mid-generation console, along with Remedy, which confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will receive Quality and Performance mode upgrades.

The PS5 Pro is set to launch on November 7. If you want to get your hands on the upcoming console, check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.