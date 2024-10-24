Sony has released a new PS5 system update, improving how Activities are displayed

Sony has released a new PlayStation 5 software update.

Version 24.07-10.20.00 is now live on the platform and is a fairly small update that consists of quality-of-life improvements for system software performance and stability while also improving the message and usability on some select screens.

The main takeaway, however, is how Activities are now presented. According to the patch notes, Activities now display as 'In Progress', 'Not Started', or 'Completed', "depending on whether you have ever started or completed the activity".

PS5 Version 24.07-10.20.00 - Patch Notes:

Activities now display as In Progress , Not Started , or Completed , depending on whether you have ever started or completed the activity.

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Last month, Sony released the PS5's biggest software update yet, which added a ton of new features ahead. Highlighted in the huge patch included an all-new Welcome Hub, a new control panel for players on the main page that allows a bunch of customizable options.

Trophy tracking was also added among the numerous widgets, as well as a battery life panel for DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PSVR 2 Sense controllers, among other improvements.

These recent PS5 updates arrive ahead of the global launch of the PS5 Pro on November 7, an enhanced version of the 2020 console featuring all-new tech, including Sony's new AI upscaling software, PlayStation Spectral Super Revolution (PSSR).

If you're still looking to get your hands on the mid-generation console, be sure to check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.