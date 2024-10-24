Team Ninja confirms Rise of the Ronin will be enhanced for PS5 Pro

The list of PS5 Pro-approved games continues to rack up following the console's official announcement as yet another studio confirms upgrades on the way.

In a recent X / Twitter post, Team Ninja announced that Rise of the Ronin, its action role-playing game (RPG) that launched earlier this year, will receive PlayStation 5 Pro support.

Although the developer didn't offer too many details, it did confirm that Rise of the Ronin will get "improved visuals" and "frame rates" on the mid-generation console.

Improved visuals could potentially take advantage of the PS5 Pro's new AI upscaling software, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), generally enhancing the look of the game in everything from characters, environments, and visual effects.

As for frame rates, the action game could receive additional modes that let players choose what to prioritize, like visuals or performance.

Currently, the PS5 version of Rise of the Ronin features a 60fps Performance mode, 30fps Graphics mode, and a 30fps Ray Tracing mode, so it's possible the PS5 Pro upgrade could improve these options further, allowing players to have the best of both worlds in some capacity.

Experience #RiseoftheRonin with improved visuals and frame rates on #PlayStation5 Pro!Immerse yourself in the vibrant streets of Yokohama, Edo and Kyoto, where breathtaking 19th Century heroes come to life!Forge your fate in the epic world of Bakumatsu Japan. pic.twitter.com/ZFnB0VtmKjOctober 23, 2024

Arrowhead Game Studios has also confirmed that its popular third-person multiplayer shooter, Helldivers 2, will receive a PS5 Pro upgrade in the future, but hasn't provided the specifics just yet.

Alan Wake 2 developer, Remedy, also recently revealed that its horror game will receive Quality and Performance mode upgrades after the mid-gen console launches.

Looking to get your hands on the PS5 Pro ahead of launch? Be sure to check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide.