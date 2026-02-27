Mega Cat Studios has made Gods of War: Sons of Sparta 's endgame mode accessible from the start menu

Players no longer need to complete the game to access the roguelike mode

The mode can be played solo or in two-player local co-op and can be unlocked using a code

Gods of War: Sons of Sparta's endgame challenge, which also offers a two-player challenge mode, can now be unlocked before beating the main game.

Developed by Mega Cat Studios in collaboration with Sony Santa Monica, Sons of Sparta is a 2D sidescrolling spin-off featuring Kratos and his brother Deimos as young boys, and was shadowdropped during the Sony State of Play earlier this month.

When the game was released, it was assumed that the main game would be single-player and also offer a two-player local co-op mode, leading players to call out the PlayStation Store's mention of "1-2 players" as misleading.

However, that isn't 100% accurate. While it does offer a single-player experience, Sons of Sparta also features an endgame mode called The Pit of Agonies that can be played either solo or with two players, but it was only unlocked after beating the main game.

Now, in a new PlayStation Blog post, Mega Cat Studios has made the mode easily accessible, without having to beat the entire game.

To unlock it, players only need to enter a code combination on their PS5 DualSense controller in the start menu.

"Normally The Pit is accessible only after you beat the main story to ensure those who attempt it are familiar with both Kratos’ Spartan arms and the foes you will face, but if you feel ready to test your skills earlier, you can input this sequence below in the starting menu to unlock it early," the developer said.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That sequence is: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, Touchpad.

The Pit of Agonies is an endgame roguelike challenge mode, much tougher than the base game, that gives you different enemies and reward pools every run.

The Pit can be played entirely solo as Kratos or in two-player local, offline-only co-op as both Kratos and Deimos.

Each run begins by selecting a starting Agony, a global difficulty modifier that adds variety to each run and impacts the way you play.

Players can also track their progress and view their current and high scores at the end of each run.

Elsewhere, God of War franchise creator David Jaffe bashed God of War: Sons of Sparta, calling the spin-off "crap", "dumb", and "stupid".

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.