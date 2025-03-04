The Amazing Race returns with season 37: How to watch the new series online from anywhere in the world

After the previous season was constricted by Covid, The Amazing Race's return to a truly global format is reason enough for excitement, but the beloved show's creators have gone one better... The 2025 instalment is being dubbed the 'season of surprises', with every episode set to feature a twist. You can watch The Amazing Race season 37 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

And that's not all. The season 37 cast is the biggest yet, with 14 teams competing to win the $1 million prize by being the first to reach the final destination in Miami. That doesn't sound like much of a journey, seeing as they start in Los Angeles, but rest assured, they'll find themselves crossing the drink and trekking through Asia and Europe.

The Amazing Race, however, isn't really about the race itself. The contestants who get the most out of the experience – and thereby leave the deepest impression – are those who are brave enough to drop any pretensions, and instead make a genuine attempt to better themselves.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Amazing Race season 37 from anywhere.

Watch The Amazing Race season 37 streams for free

Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch The Amazing Race season 37 FREE via the 7Plus streaming service. New episodes land on the platform each Thursday, starting March 6.

How to watch The Amazing Race season 37 in the US

The Amazing Race season 37 premieres at 9.30pm ET/PT on Wednesday, March 5 on CBS. Subsequent episodes air in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. Cord-cutters can watch The Amazing Race season 37 on Paramount Plus with Showtime, live and on-demand alongside its TV broadcast. Basic Paramount Plus subscribers can stream episodes on-demand each Thursday. You can also stream CBS with cable-alternative service Fubo ($84.99/mo).

How to watch The Amazing Race season 37 in Canada

In Canada, The Amazing Race season 37 will air on CTV at 9.30pm ET/PT each Wednesday, starting March 5. Episodes will also be available to stream FOR FREE on the network's on-demand platform after airing.

How to watch The Amazing Race season 37 in Australia

As mentioned above, in Australia, The Amazing Race season 37 will be available to watch for FREE on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The first episode will be available to stream from Thursday, March 6.

Past seasons have also aired on 7flix, so look out for it there too.

Going to be outside Oz during The Amazing Race season 37? Simply download a VPN to access your 7Plus account from overseas, without being blocked.

The Amazing Race doesn't have a home in the UK, where the BBC's Race Across the World is a firm favorite.

The Amazing Race season 37 cast

Alyssa Borden (31) and Josiah Borden (32), married

Bernie Gutierrez (31) and Carrigain Scadden (33), friends

Brett Hamby (36) and Mark Romain (37), married

Carson McCalley (28) and Jack Dodge (27), friends

Courtney Ramsey (33) and Jasmin Carey (34), dating

Ernest Cato (59,) and Bridget Cato (28), father and daughter

Han Nguyen (26) and Holden Nguyen (22), siblings

Jackye Clayton (51) and Lauren McKinney (61), sisters

Jonathan Towns (42) and Ana Towns (35), married

Mark Crawford (63) and Larry Graham (59), friends

Melinda Papadeas (66) and Erika Papadeas (32), mother and daughter

Nick Fio (32) and Mike Fio (28), brothers

Jeff 'Pops' Bailey (65) and Jeff Bailey (36), father and son

Scott Thompson (47) and Lori Thompson (49), married

Yes. Free-to-air 7Plus is the home of The Amazing Race season 37 in Australia, with episodes available to stream from Thursday, March 6.