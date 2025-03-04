The Amazing Race returns with season 37: How to watch the new series online from anywhere in the world
The action-filled reality-adventure series returns, featuring 14 globe-traveling teams vying for the $1 million prize
After the previous season was constricted by Covid, The Amazing Race's return to a truly global format is reason enough for excitement, but the beloved show's creators have gone one better... The 2025 instalment is being dubbed the 'season of surprises', with every episode set to feature a twist. You can watch The Amazing Race season 37 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Time and date: 9.30pm ET/PT each Wed from Mar 5 (US, CA)
TV channel: CBS
Watch free: 7Plus (Australia)
US stream: Paramount Plus
And that's not all. The season 37 cast is the biggest yet, with 14 teams competing to win the $1 million prize by being the first to reach the final destination in Miami. That doesn't sound like much of a journey, seeing as they start in Los Angeles, but rest assured, they'll find themselves crossing the drink and trekking through Asia and Europe.
The Amazing Race, however, isn't really about the race itself. The contestants who get the most out of the experience – and thereby leave the deepest impression – are those who are brave enough to drop any pretensions, and instead make a genuine attempt to better themselves.
Read on as we explain how to watch The Amazing Race season 37 from anywhere.
Watch The Amazing Race season 37 streams for free
Fans of the franchise in Australia can watch The Amazing Race season 37 FREE via the 7Plus streaming service. New episodes land on the platform each Thursday, starting March 6.
Find yourself abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch The Amazing Race season 37, but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Amazing Race season 37 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch The Amazing Race season 37 in the US
The Amazing Race season 37 premieres at 9.30pm ET/PT on Wednesday, March 5 on CBS. Subsequent episodes air in the same slot weekly.
If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website.
Cord-cutters can watch The Amazing Race season 37 on Paramount Plus with Showtime, live and on-demand alongside its TV broadcast. Basic Paramount Plus subscribers can stream episodes on-demand each Thursday. You can also stream CBS with cable-alternative service Fubo ($84.99/mo).
Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.
How to watch The Amazing Race season 37 in Canada
In Canada, The Amazing Race season 37 will air on CTV at 9.30pm ET/PT each Wednesday, starting March 5.
Episodes will also be available to stream FOR FREE on the network’s on-demand platform after airing.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch The Amazing Race season 37 in Australia
As mentioned above, in Australia, The Amazing Race season 37 will be available to watch for FREE on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The first episode will be available to stream from Thursday, March 6.
Past seasons have also aired on 7flix, so look out for it there too.
Going to be outside Oz during The Amazing Race season 37? Simply download a VPN to access your 7Plus account from overseas, without being blocked.
Can you watch The Amazing Race season 37 in the UK?
The Amazing Race doesn't have a home in the UK, where the BBC's Race Across the World is a firm favorite. If you're an Australian, American or Canadian traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
The Amazing Race season 37 cast
- Alyssa Borden (31) and Josiah Borden (32), married
- Bernie Gutierrez (31) and Carrigain Scadden (33), friends
- Brett Hamby (36) and Mark Romain (37), married
- Carson McCalley (28) and Jack Dodge (27), friends
- Courtney Ramsey (33) and Jasmin Carey (34), dating
- Ernest Cato (59,) and Bridget Cato (28), father and daughter
- Han Nguyen (26) and Holden Nguyen (22), siblings
- Jackye Clayton (51) and Lauren McKinney (61), sisters
- Jonathan Towns (42) and Ana Towns (35), married
- Mark Crawford (63) and Larry Graham (59), friends
- Melinda Papadeas (66) and Erika Papadeas (32), mother and daughter
- Nick Fio (32) and Mike Fio (28), brothers
- Jeff 'Pops' Bailey (65) and Jeff Bailey (36), father and son
- Scott Thompson (47) and Lori Thompson (49), married
Can I watch The Amazing Race season 37 for free?
Yes. Free-to-air 7Plus is the home of The Amazing Race season 37 in Australia, with episodes available to stream from Thursday, March 6.
Disclaimer
