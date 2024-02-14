Where to watch Resident Alien season 3 online: stream the sci-fi comedy from anywhere

Watch Resident Alien season 3 online

Want to watch Resident Alien season 3? You're in the right place. The sci-fi comedy cult hit is back on TV screens and below we have all the information on where to watch Resident Alien season 3 on TV, with and without cable, and which streaming service to use as well – and don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch Resident Alien season 3 from anywhere in the worldl. Full watching details below.

The wait for Resident Alien season 3 was slightly longer than expected due to the Hollywood strikes but it’s looking like it was well worth the extra pause.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, February 14 (US) TV channel: Syfy Time: 10pm ET/PT Stream next day: Peacock (US) Use a VPN to unblock Peacock when abroad

Through Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson), the show’s creator, Chris Sheridan, intends to delve into the recollections of real-life UFO experiencers, those who claim to have been abducted and to have only realised as much after undergoing hypnosis later in life. It should be another great run. Make sure you know how to tune in.

How to watch Resident Alien season 3 online

How to watch Resident Alien season 3 in the US

How to watch Resident Alien season 3 from anywhere

If you're away from home when Resident Alien season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream Resident Alien online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Resident Alien season 3 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch Resident Alien season 3

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Resident Alien season 3 online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. US for Peacock.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the Peacock website or app to watch Resident Alien.

Can you watch Resident Alien season 3 in the UK?

There’s no confirmed release date for Resident Alien season 3 in the UK, which is unusual seeing as the previous two seasons aired in tandem with the US, but on Sky TV. You can sign up to Sky TV and take a look at the best Sky TV deals and packages around right now. Or you could get contract-free streaming access to NOW from £9.99 a month with a NOW Entertainment pass. Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where Resident Alien season 3 is already out can tap into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

Can you watch Resident Alien season 3 in Australia?

There’s no word yet on when Resident Alien season 3 will come out in Australia, though we’ll update you when we know more. Previous seasons have aired on Channel 9 and its free on-demand streaming service, 9Now. Americans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Resident Alien season 3 on Peacock from abroad.

Can you watch Resident Alien season 3 in Canada?

Resident Alien hasn't advanced upon Canada yet, and there's no confirmation it ever will. If anything changes on that front, this article will be updated accordingly.

Away from home? Anyone in Canada from a country where Resident Alien season 3 is already out can tap into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.