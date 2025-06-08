Drag Race legend Kitty Scott Claus gears up for pride month celebrations, while reminiscing on filming Global All Stars for Paramount+

If there was one thing UK drag icon Kitty Scott Claus was born to do, it was to entertain people, and after appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021 and Paramount+ spin-off series Global All Stars last year, life for Kitty has been more than just good - it’s been great.

With Pride month in full swing, there hasn’t been a better time for Kitty to sit down and speak with me about all things Drag Race, the pressures of filming a competition reality TV show, and the movies that have moulded her drag persona.

As well as her upcoming concert musical The Diana Mixtape, which sees Kitty share the stage with other drag icons all playing the role of Princess Diana, Kitty doesn’t hold back on all the exciting things she’s been through over the past year, and who she’s currently rooting for on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10.

Differences between Drag Race UK and Global All Stars

From a viewer’s perspective, filming for the BBC is one thing but a Paramount+ production seems like a whole different ballpark. But for Kitty, it was like riding a bike.

“To be honest, that never really crossed my mind”, she shares confidently. If anything, Global All Stars was a walk in the park. “It just felt like I was going back to do Drag Race again, but it felt easier the second time, because when I filmed the first time, we were in lockdown. All the shops were shut and we weren't allowed to travel”, she adds.

Kitty competed on the first ever Global All Stars on Paramount+ last year, finishing in joint second place. (Image credit: Paramount+)

You’d think that prior to filming a popular competition reality show for the second time, you’d be equipped with a game plan – but Kitty had other ideas, revealing that she arrived on set with a clear mind.

“I didn't go into it with preconceived notions of ‘this is how it's going to work’. I very much took it for what it is, and if I'm having fun, that's what's most important” – a very relaxed approach on the contrary to the typical competitiveness depicted on Drag Race.

Movies and drag go hand-in-hand

One of the stand-out elements of Kitty’s persona is her love for pop culture, which she references constantly in her drag – look no further than the Spice Girls. But besides music, movies have also had a huge impact on her, and I couldn’t refrain from asking about her favorites.

“The first one that springs to mind every time would be Spice World. I've just been doing press for my new show, The Diana Mixtape, and me and Courtney Act for the last few days we were just doing ‘My boots, Geri, you're wearing my boots!’. And, like, a good comedy like Bridesmaids and, oh my god, 100% Mean Girls” - which is also one of the best Paramount+ movies.

For Kitty, movies and TV series go hand-in-hand, and being a big reality star herself it’s in her nature to gravitate towards similar types of shows. Opening up to me about her recent watches, Kitty reveals “I love I Kissed a Boy on BBC Three. I love Jack. S, I think they're all great, but he's brilliant. I also recently re-watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it's so funny to watch it back and see where the ladies are now”.

Never say never to RuPaul

At the moment, Kitty is booked and busy with all things pride month and after doing three major pride events so far this year, she’s been squeezing in the time to rehearse for her upcoming project The Diana Mixtape. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s completely written off a possible return to the Drag Race universe.

“I was offered to do a couple of seasons before I said yes to doing Global All Stars, and it was never the right time. So I think it would have to be a case of the right place and right time. But never say never”, she teases.

The world premiere of The Diana Mixtape starts on July 18. (Image credit: Harry Elletson Photography)

But right now, she’s too busy enjoying the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, adding “I can't wait to see Ginger, and I loved Bosco and Aja. I'm so excited to see her back, and I love Mistress too”.

Though Kitty has no plans to return for another season just yet, that doesn’t mean she’s not already thinking about what new tricks she would bring to the table, especially when it comes to the iconic snatch game. “At the moment, in my head, I want to do Charlotte Tilbury but with an awful Lisp and, like, a big ginger wig, and just put S's in everything”. We have our fingers crossed for an appearance on the first UK All Stars show.