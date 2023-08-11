Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) review: an almost perfect mid-range Chromebook

For a mid-range portable, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 feels almost premium. It has a good-looking and feeling touchscreen coupled with a powerful performance for a Chromebook. It’s also very durable and easy to use in its various form factors. The audio is weak and this newest configuration is only available in the US, but any other issue amounts to nitpicking.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Two-minute review

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 may be far from the cheapest Chromebook out there, but it’s worth the extra cash. It goes above and beyond the typical ChromeOS machine to deliver speedy performance while powering a higher-resolution screen and webcam. If you’re willing to spend a little, this laptop offers excellent value. And really, the price is not bad at all.

The best Windows laptops at this price point would be more limited in terms of hardware. To start, you would probably be stuck with a 1080p resolution. And, if you get one with the same internal components, they’re going to go as far performance-wise with a Windows-based machine.

All things considered, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 gives the kind of experience you would expect from one of the best Chromebooks . Along with its solid performance, it’s versatile the way you would expect the best 2-in-1 laptops to be. The hinge is rock solid, the screen looks and feels good, and the keyboard and trackpad are pretty good quality.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Price & availability

How much does it cost? $699.99 (about £549 / AU$1063)

$699.99 (about £549 / AU$1063) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Current configuration only available in the US at the time of writing

The benchmark for what constitutes a budget machine is much lower for Chromebooks than it is for other types of laptops. So, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714’s price tag of $699.99 (about £549 / AU$1063) is solidly mid-range.

That said, it’s a much better laptop than the sub-$200 or sub-$300 options that make up a large part of the Chromebook market. It’s worth the price. You’ll end up with a better screen, better hardware, and a better overall design for what isn’t a lot when it comes to computers.

Consider the Acer Chromebook 515 . It’s a bit cheaper at £449 (around $550 / AU$790) but has a weaker and older processor with its 11th-Gen Intel Core i3, a smaller 128GB SSD, and a lower resolution 1080p screen that doesn’t have touch capability. And, it’s only around $150 cheaper. Many of the cheapest Chromebooks use CPUs from Qualcomm that are otherwise used to power smartphones.

Really, the only downside to the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is that this newest generation is only available in the US. UK shoppers will have to, for the moment at least, live with the previous version sporting a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 and 512GB that goes for £1,099.99 (about $1,402 / AU$2,130) while those living in Australia don’t have access to any version of the Chromebook Spin 714 at the time of writing.

Price score: 4.5 / 5

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Specs

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes in just one configuration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally These are the specs for the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) Component Only model Price $699.99 (about £549 / AU$1063) CPU Intel Core i5-1335U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible RAM 8GB Storage 256 GB SSD Screen 14" 16:10 WUXGA 1920 x 1200p IPS touch display Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm Combo-Jack Wireless Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth® 5.2 Camera 1440p @ 30Hz webcam Weight 3.2 lbs (1.59kg) Dimensions 0.71 x 8.8 x 12.3 inches (18 x 223.5 x 312.4mm)

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Design

Very durable

Strong 2-in-1 versatility

Keyboard a little stiff but decent to type on

While the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is not quite at the level of a MacBook Air or Pro aesthetically, it’s not far off thanks in part to its dark gray colorway and aluminum chassis covers (lid and keyboard side of the bottom). Though this laptop doesn’t do much outside of its gold hinges to set itself apart, it’s still a relatively smart-looking notebook.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

It looks good as a tablet as well, if a little big. Since it has 360-degree hinges, using this portable in laptop mode, tablet mode, display mode, and tent mode is as easy as adjusting the screen until it’s in the proper position. Since the hinges are rock solid, the screen stays in place even when picked up and carried around.

Just as importantly, especially for any students or parents of students considering this Chromebook, it’s durable. It seems to be made of premium materials from the mostly aluminum chassis and Corning Gorilla glass used for the display to the smooth touchpad and solid-feeling keyboard. While I didn’t drop it from any rooftops, Acer has verified that the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has military-grade durability.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Speaking of the touchpad and keyboard, they could have gone either way at this price point. Luckily, they’re both well executed. The keyboard is not necessarily the most comfortable since it has pretty short travel and feels a little stiff, but it’s accurate and easy to type on. The touchpad, on the other hand, has a nice, smooth feel to it, though it can be a little oversensitive at times.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Lastly, the port selection is limited on the surface, but appropriate for the kind of users that would gravitate towards this laptop. There are two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 4 and power delivery. Thankfully, Acer decided to put one on each side instead of clustering them together as I’ve seen on some laptops. There’s also one regular USB port and an HDMI port, not to mention a headphone jack.

Design score: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Performance

Speedy performance

High resolution screen and webcam

Speakers are underwhelming

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Laptop benchmarks Here's how the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) performed in our suite of benchmark tests: Geekbench 5 (Android): Single Core: 1535

Geekbench 5 (Android): Multi Core: 6024

WebXPRT 4: 245

CrXPRT 2: 172

JetStream 2: 250.180

Battery Life (Web Browsing): 12:41:30

With its 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is as close to a powerhouse as I’ve found when it comes to ChromeOS-based computers. You’re not going to be playing AAA games on this, but you probably wouldn’t be doing that or other extremely demanding tasks like heavy video editing on a Chromebook anyway.

But, in day-to-day productivity, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 was solid as a rock. I was able to not only have over 20 tabs open at once with three of them being video streams, but I could go between any tab without experiencing a lag, which was especially impressive when switching between the different streams.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

On top of that, the 14-inch touch display is a pleasure to use. Not only does it look good with its 1920 x 1200p resolution with 100% sRGB color coverage, not to mention slightly extra screen real estate thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio, but interacting with it is a treat. The touchscreen is accurate and responsive no matter if you’re using it in laptop or tablet mode. And, since it’s Corning Gorilla Glass, it has a soft yet solid feel.

The webcam is equally crisp with its 1440p resolution, making this a good laptop for use with video conferencing. Its refresh rate is capped at 30Hz, but the results were still relatively smooth when moving quickly in frame.

If there’s one area for complaint, it’s the speakers. It seems that very few laptop manufacturers have been able to get good audio out of their portables and that’s the case here. Not only is the volume on the quiet side, but the audio is a bit hollow sounding. There’s not a lot of low-end as well, but that’s to be expected with a laptop. I would recommend using headphones or speakers when possible.

Performance score: 4.5 / 5

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Battery life

Very good battery life

65 watt power delivery via USB-C ports for quick charging

The battery life on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is very good. In our benchmark test for battery life, it lasted a good 12 hours and 41 minutes. That’s almost MacBook Air numbers, which is pretty impressive. While flagship laptops are now reaching past the 15-hour mark, getting 12 hours out of a mid-range laptop isn’t bad at all. And, it’s certainly more than enough to last a full day at work or school. Plus, it charges up pretty quickly thanks to the 65 watt power delivery from those USB-C ports, specifically being able to give a further four hours of use after 30 minutes of charging.

Battery score: 4.5 / 5

Should you buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)?

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) Attributes Notes Rating Price While not cheap, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an excellent value with its slightly more premium appointments. 4.5 / 5 Design It’s durable with very sturdy hinges offering plenty of versatility. The keyboard and touchpad are good but not great. 4 / 5 Performance This laptop has snappy performance with an excellent screen and webcam, but is slightly held back by its audio. 4.5 / 5 Battery The battery life is quite good for a mid-range laptop. Plus, there’s fast charging. 4.5 / 5 Average rating The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 offers excellent value thanks to its snappy performance, durable build and versatile form factor at a fairly affordable price. 4.5 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a Chromebook that can perform

For a Chromebook, this portable is powerful and can get you through just about any task you could run on a ChromeOS-powered machine.

You want a more premium feeling Chromebook

While this is a mid-range laptop, it has some premium appointments from its sturdy hinges and reasonably powerful specs to the WUXGA 16:10 touch screen covered in Corning Gorilla Glass.

Don't buy it if...

You want to run demanding tasks

This Chromebook can keep up with just about any Chromebook out there, but there are certain things that these types of laptops just can’t do such as high-level gaming or video and photo editing.

You’re on an extreme budget

There’s a reason $200 and $300 Chromebooks are so popular. That’s what many people can afford. $699.99 is a very good price for this laptop. But, there are cheaper, more stripped down options that still work well.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) Acer Chromebook 515 Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Price $699.99 (about £549 / AU$1063) £449 (around $550 / AU$790) $849.99 / AU$1,699 (about £672.72) CPU Intel Core i5-1335U Intel Core i3-1115G4 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-1355U GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible Intel Iris Xe Intel UMA Graphics RAM 8GB 8GB 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 GB SSD 128GB SSD 512TB SSD Screen 14" 16:10 WUXGA 1920 x 1200p IPS touch display 15.6" IPS Full HD (1920x1080) non-touch 15-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080) Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, HDMI, 3.5mm Combo-Jack 2x USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI, audio combo jack, microSD reader, fingerprint sensor 1x HDMI, 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio Wireless Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth® 5.2 Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0 Camera 1440p @ 30Hz webcam 720p webcam QHD webcam Weight 3.2 lbs (1.59kg) 3.02 pounds (1.37 kg) 3.97 lb (1.8 kg) Dimensions 0.71 x 8.8 x 12.3 inches (18 x 223.5 x 312.4mm) 8.7 x 12.7 x 0.7 inches (22 x 32.3 x 1.9 cm; W x D x H) 0.70 x 14.2 x 9.3 inches (17.78 x 360.68 x 236.22 mm)

If the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) has you considering other options, here are two more laptops to consider...

Acer Chromebook 515

Many people considering Chromebooks want something a little cheaper. The Acer Chromebook 515 is a perfect option then as it splits the difference between being very affordable and having enough power to keep up. Plus, it has a nice, bright screen. Read our full Acer Chromebook 515 review

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023)

If you want a Windows machine that won’t break the bank yet provides the kind of performance to handle day-to-day activity, consider the Acer Aspire Vero 15. It might look a little dated, but it’s more than enough for most people. Plus, it’s among the most eco-friendly options out there. Read our full Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) review

How I tested the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)

Tested for a week

Used it as my main laptop for stretches at a time

Tested the various form factors

I used the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for about a week, using it for my day-to-day productivity to see how I liked using it. I got a feel for not only the touch screen, but the keyboard and touchpad. I also tried to push it to its limits by opening up over 20 tabs with some of them streaming video to see if I could slow it down.



As this is a 2-in-1 laptop, I also tried out the other form factors including tent and display mode to watch some streaming video while relaxing. I also tested out the webcam and speakers to get an idea of how they performed as well.



I’ve spent the last few years reviewing tech gear of all sorts so I’ve gotten a feel for what to look for and how to put a piece of kit through its paces to see whether it’s worth the recommendation.

First reviewed August 2023