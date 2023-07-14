Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) review: solid, eco-friendly, slightly overpriced

The sustainability efforts of the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) are commendable and beyond anything else I’ve reviewed. It also helps that this is a solid general-use computer. The design is a bit dated, and the keyboard and trackpad are serviceable at best. And, you’re paying a little extra for that eco-friendliness. However, if you need a new day-to-day laptop and care about the environment, it’s worth it.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Two-minute review

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) is a good computer. You can rest easy knowing that Acer has spared no expense in making this as eco-friendly as possible. In fact, this might be the first laptop I’ve come across to embrace the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” slogan. It reduces the amount of material used, reuses a lot of recycled material, and is made to be easy to recycle at the end of its life.

More importantly, unless you absolutely need one of the best Ultrabooks for maximum portability, you’ll probably be happy with it. However, it’s not going to be considered quite among the very best laptops .

It’s a bit dated and, while a solid all-around performer, is basically a $750 model with a $850 price tag. But, being cutting edge – at least in carbon footprint if not design – comes at a cost. If you’re willing to pay that price for the environment, you’ll find some issues here and there but no deal-breakers, as long as you don’t need a more specialized machine.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Price & availability

How much does it cost? $849.99 / AU$1,699 (about £672.72)

$849.99 / AU$1,699 (about £672.72) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Only available in the US and Australia

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023), which just hit digital shelves in the summer of 2023, goes for a reasonable-sounding $849.99 / AU$1,699 (about £672.72). With its 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM, it’s fairly robust for its price.

However, its 15-inch FHD display and slightly dated design feel a bit cheap. Considering that it’s a bit boxy, I would have expected a somewhat lower price tag. But, all the effort that Acer has put into making this laptop eco-friendly comes from pretty new techniques and technology so that's probably why it’s about $100 more than I think it should be.

While there’s no Aspire Vero 15 in the UK – residents only have access to a similar 14-inch model – Australians can choose between one with an Intel Core i5 and 8GB RAM (AU$1,399) or Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM (AU$1,699), though the Crimson Green colorway reviewed here is only available in the US.

As much as I’ve said that I feel this laptop is overpriced, your other options for laptops where the reduced carbon footprint is a central focus are either older versions of the Acer Vero, some of which aren’t any cheaper, or the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED , which is a much more petite and elegant laptop but also costs $1,399.99 / £1,499.99 / AU$2,099.

Price score: 3.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Specs

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) comes in just one configuration in the US at the moment, though that might change.

Swipe to scroll horizontally These are the specs for the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Component Review unit Price $849.99 / AU$1,699 (about £672.72) CPU 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-1355U GPU Intel UMA Graphics RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512TB SSD Screen 15-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080) Display Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio Wireless Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.0 Camera QHD webcam Weight 3.97 lb (1.8 kg) Dimensions 0.70 x 14.2 x 9.3 inches (17.78 x 360.68 x 236.22 mm)

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Design

Very eco-friendly but somewhat boxy design

Keyboard and trackpad are just okay

Decent port selection

With the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023), the company has reduced the printed circuit board surface area by 52%. It has 50% post-consumer recycled material in the keycaps, 40% in the chassis (up from 30% in the previous generation), and 50% in the power adapter. The trackpad is composed of ocean-bound plastic. The chassis is completely paint-free. And, the packaging, made up of 90% recycled paper, is 100% recyclable. Plus, part of the inner packaging can be reused as a laptop stand, even if it is kind of meh.

As impressive as the eco-friendliness of this laptop is, the Acer Aspire 15’s aesthetic design is not quite as forward-thinking. In my personal opinion, it looks like a laptop from 2018. And, feels like one at almost 4 lbs. At least it feels very durable.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

At least its interesting color choices set it apart. It’s now available in Crimson Green, along with the non-paint finishes Acer has used for its Vero line such as Cobblestone Gray, and Mariana Blue.

As far as the components used here, the 15.6-inch IPS display is just 1080p, more than enough for basic computing but certainly not particularly eye-catching. The keyboard and trackpad are similarly utilitarian.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / James Holland) (Image credit: Future / James Holland) (Image credit: Future / James Holland)

The keyboard has a fair bit of travel with keycaps that feel sturdy but not that ergonomic. At least it has a full-sized layout with a somewhat squished numpad on the right side. There’s also backlighting on hand as well.

The trackpad is nice and large with a fingerprint reader embedded in the top right corner. However, that size means it can register accidental presses or near presses from any part of the hand resting near it. Plus, there’s a little more give than I would like. I’ve seen much worse on trackpads. But, I’ve seen better as well.

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

The port selection is pretty decent for a laptop. Instead of just sporting two USB-C ports and calling it a day as you’ll see on many machines these days, the Acer Aspire Vero 15 also has two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a Kensington lock and an audio jack to go along with those two USB-C, which are unfortunately situated on the same side.

Design score: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Performance

Solid all-around performance

Speakers are decent if unexceptional

1440p at 30 fps webcam

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Laptop benchmarks Here's how the Acer Aspire Vero 15 performed in our suite of benchmark tests: 3DMark: Night Raid: 17,319; Fire Strike: 4,922; Time Spy: 1,789

GeekBench 6: 2404 (single-core); 9026 (multi-core)

25GB File Copy: 47.0

Handbrake 1.6: 8:56

CrossMark: Overall: 1461 Productivity: 1474 Creativity: 1435 Responsiveness: 1498

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm: 34.299 fps

Web Surfing (Battery Informant): 11:23:30

PCMark 10 Battery Life: 6 hours 8 minutes

When I first booted up the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023), I wasn’t expecting a powerhouse of a computer. And, though this is not capable of any super demanding tasks – you’re not running Cyberpunk 2077 on this or rendering 3D projects – it’s quite capable of everyday computing.

With a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM, it can handle multiple tabs open at once, streaming, and even light gaming. Just out of curiosity, I tried a couple different games at 1080p including CS:GO, Civilization VI (which was also used for benchmarking purposes), and GTA IV. I was able to run the first two games without any issues while the latter experienced enough stuttering that I could play it but didn’t really want to. At the very least, even when pushed, it doesn’t get too hot.

This laptop’s performance is somewhat helped by the fact that it doesn’t need to power a demanding display. The screen has a 1080p resolution so it’s not going to impress next to the new laptops coming out with OLED screens with HDR support. And, its color coverage is, like a lot of aspects of this laptop, good but not great as it has 112.5% sRGB and only 79.7% DCI-P3.

As far as the speakers go, they get decently loud and are okay compared to a lot of other computer speakers I’ve heard. They’re a little boxy, but I could hear all the elements when streaming or listening to music.

If you do video conference calls, you’ll be pleased to know that it comes with a 1440p webcam, though I wish it wasn’t capped at 30 fps. However, Acer did include some software for features like auto-framing and background blur to make the most of its camera.

Performance score: 4 / 5

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Battery

Very good battery life

Four different performance modes to save on battery

In our Battery Informant benchmark, the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) achieved an 11-hour-and-23-minute result. Though that’s not bleeding edge or going to reach the heights of something like the MacBook Air 15-inch , it’s very respectable and more than enough to get you through the day.

Plus, via the VeroSense app, there are four different performance modes to use when on battery mode including one that disables USB charging to get the most juice out of this laptop as possible.

Battery score: 4.5 / 5

Should you buy the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023)?

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

Swipe to scroll horizontally [Product name] Attributes Notes Rating Price This is a solid computer that’s slightly overpriced for its sustainability efforts. It also has limited configurations and availability outside of the US. 3.5 / 5 Design It looks a little dated, but its efforts for sustainability are cutting edge. The keyboard and trackpad could be a little better. 4 / 5 Performance There’s enough power for any day-to-day productivity. Just don’t expect to do any heavy lifting with this laptop. 5 / 5 Battery Though not amazing, its battery life is very good and more than enough for most people. 4.5 / 5 Average rating Solid performance in a very eco-friendly package is slightly hurt by its dated design and middling keyboard and trackpad. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You care about the environment

From the recycled materials used to the reduction in materials needed, this is the most sustainable laptop I’ve seen. If you want to limit your carbon footprint while shopping for a new computer, the Acer Aspire Vero 15 might be the way to go.

You need solid all-around performance

This laptop is powerful enough to quickly handle day-to-day computing, whether that’s streaming, writing an article, or doing a bunch of online research.

You need a good variety of ports

A lot of contemporary laptops are pretty minimal when it comes to ports. The Acer Aspire Vero 15 comes with a good variety including even an HDMI port.

Don't buy it if...

You need a powerhouse

As solid as the Acer Aspire Vero 15 is, it won’t keep up with gamers or content creators. For those purposes, you’ll want a laptop with discrete graphics.

You’re unwilling to pay for sustainability efforts

Though this is a solid computer, you’re paying extra for all of Acer’s eco-friendly efforts. If you don’t care about that (shame on you!), your money can go a little further with other laptops.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023): Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) Dell XPS 13 (2022) Price $849.99 / AU$1,699 (about £672.72) $1,399.99 / £1,499.99 / AU$2,099.00 Starting at $899 / £854 / AU$1,898 CPU 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Intel Core i5-1230U - Intel Core i7-12700H GPU Intel UMA Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16GB LPDDR5 32GB LPDDR5 8 – 32GB Storage 512TB SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD 512 GB – 1 TB SSD Screen 15-inch FHD IPS (1920 x 1080) Display 13.3-inch, 16:10, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) aspect ratio ASUS Lumina OLED display 13.4-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200p) display Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 Wireless Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera QHD webcam 1080p FHD webcam with IR function 720p at 30fps, no privacy shutter Weight 3.97 lb (1.8 kg) 2.2 lbs (1kg) 2.59 lb (1.17 kg) Dimensions 0.70 x 14.2 x 9.3 inches (17.78 x 360.68 x 236.22 mm) 11.66 x 8.52 x 0.46 inches (296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9mm) 11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches (295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm)

If the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023) has you considering other options, here are two more laptops to consider...

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023)

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is a striking Ultrabook with a beautiful display and plenty of power for everyday use. Plus, it uses recycled and recyclable parts, making this an eco-friendly option for those wanting a very portable laptop. Read our full Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) review

Dell XPS 13 (2022)

The Dell XPS 13 (2022) comes with plenty of power for day-to-day productivity. And, it has a decent starting price for its entry-level configuration, though we do wish it came with more ports. Read our full Dell XPS 13 (2022) review

How I tested the Acer Aspire Vero 15 (2023)

I tested for a couple weeks

I used it for productivity, media consumption, and some light gaming

I tested the various aspects and features

Having used the Acer Aspire Vero 15 for a few weeks, I did plenty of work on it including writing up articles (including this one). I downloaded and played some games that I thought might be within its capabilities, namely CS:GO, Civilization VI and GTA IV. I also played some streaming videos to get a better sense of the screen.

After a few weeks of using this laptop, it’s clear that it’s a solid all-around Windows laptop that’s good for most general users, especially those who care about the environment.

I’ve spent the last few years reviewing tech gear for gaming and otherwise, where I’ve gotten a feel for what to look for and how to put a piece of kit through its paces to see whether it’s worth the recommendation.

First reviewed July 2023