Epson's EcoTank line has been the refillable-ink standard-bearer we've measured other cartridge-free printers against for years. In our tests, they excel at both document and photo printing, with the bottled ink offering more value for money compared to inkjet cartridges. But if you want to save even more, right now the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 is down to $200 (was $300) at Amazon.

This 4-in-1 printer combines print, scan, copy, and fax with Ethernet connectivity. It ships with up to two years of ink included, an automatic document feeder for multi-page scans and copies, and both wireless and Ethernet connectivity for home or small-office setups.

Save $100 Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Refillable EcoTank ink system with up to 2 years of ink included in the box, automatic document feeder (ADF) for multi-page scans and copies, fax capability, and both wireless and Ethernet connectivity. Print, scan, and copy handled through the Epson Smart Panel app.

Why we recommend it

We've tested a range of EcoTank printers from Epson, and they've all delivered great performance for home and office use. And while we haven't gone hands-on with the entry level ET-4800, we loved the older ET-3850 and the upgraded ET-4850.

For our money, this is a great place to start if you're trying an ink tank printer for the first time, and at this price it's especially good for students preparing for back-to-school.

The EcoTank system remains the strongest case against traditional cartridge printers: Epson estimates savings of up to 90% on ink versus cartridges over the life of the printer, and the ET-4800 ships with enough ink to cover up to two years of typical use before you need to refill anything.

The ADF and fax support round it out as a genuine small-office machine rather than just a home printer, and having both wireless and Ethernet on board means you're not stuck troubleshooting Wi-Fi if your router setup is unreliable.

For more picks, including other EcoTank models, see our guides to the best home printers and the best all-in-one printers we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $100 drop from $299.99 to $199.99 is roughly 33 percent off, and it's just 99 cents more than its lowest ever price from back in August 2024. Based on that, we wouldn't expect it to drop any lower.

What we especially like here is that you get a generous amount of free ink in the box - four in total - so, the effective savings here run higher than the discount alone suggests.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 if... you print often enough that cartridge costs add up, you want fax and Ethernet alongside the usual scan and copy functions, or you're setting up a small home office and want a wired connection as a Wi-Fi backup.

❌ Skip the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 if...

You print double-sided documents constantly and want automatic duplexing (this model only supports manual duplexing), you want a unit we've already reviewed hands-on, or you don't need fax or Ethernet and would rather save money on a simpler EcoTank model.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

We haven't tested this unit ourselves, so this recommendation leans on Epson's general track record with the EcoTank line rather than hands-on verification. It's also worth knowing the ET-4800 only supports manual duplex printing, not automatic — a detail some buyers have found easy to miss, since duplexing is standard on other printers in this price range.