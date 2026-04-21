webXray audit finds Google, Microsoft, and Meta ignoring Global Privacy Control signals

Despite legal requirements in California and other states, 55% of sites still set ad cookies after opt‑outs

Report highlights Google’s 86% failure rate, Microsoft’s one‑year tracking cookie, and Meta’s continued event logging; potential $5.8B liability projected

Big tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta, are completely ignoring people’s explicit requests not to be tracked, or to have their browsing data sold to third parties. This is according to a new forensic audit recently conducted by webXray, a search engine for analyzing internet tracking, traffic, and content.

Earlier this year, webXray published the March 2026 California Privacy Audit, in which it said that even when users explicitly invoke the Global Privacy Control (GPC), 194 online advertising services were still setting tracking cookies.

GPC is a browser signal that tells websites users don’t want their data sold or shared. While this is a technical standard, there are certain US laws requiring companies to honor it. For example, laws like the California Consumer Privacy Act, or the California Privacy Rights Act, have made GPC legally binding, with regulators in the country saying a valid GPC signal must be treated as an opt-out request.

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