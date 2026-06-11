Why encryption alone is not enough in modern communications

End to end encryption (E2EE) has become synonymous with secure communications.

For many organizations, it is treated as the foundation upon which trust is built.

That mindset is now being challenged.

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Across government and critical infrastructure sectors, recent intelligence warnings and real world compromises have exposed a fundamental misconception. Encryption alone does not equal security.

Keith Balasingham Social Links Navigation Senior Director, BlackBerry Secure Communications.

While E2EE protects message content, modern threat actors are no longer attempting to defeat it. Instead, they are exploiting what surrounds it, including identities, devices, metadata, and platforms that were never designed to operate under sustained hostile pressure.

This evolution reflects a pragmatic shift in attacker behavior. Compromising an account is often easier, and far more revealing, than decrypting intercepted traffic. Once trust in identity is undermined, encryption becomes largely irrelevant.

The Limits of Encryption first Security Models

Encrypted messaging apps built for consumers excel at protecting messages in transit, but they were not built to provide strong identity assurance, institutional access controls, or sovereign oversight. Most rely on self registration, minimal verification, and unmanaged endpoints, conditions that increasingly favor sophisticated adversaries.

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Recent government advisories show how these gaps are being exploited through phishing and impersonation campaigns targeting users of encrypted apps. These campaigns bypass encryption rather than breaking it.

This is why encryption centric security strategies are proving insufficient in high risk environments. They assume that the user, the device, and the app itself can be trusted. Under persistent state level threat, those assumptions no longer hold.

Metadata, Sovereignty, and Systemic Exposure

Even where message content remains confidential, metadata persists as a powerful intelligence asset. Communication patterns can map relationships, hierarchies, and intent, often with greater strategic value than the messages themselves.