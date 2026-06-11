OpenAI says suspected fake China-linked accounts tried to sway the debate about US data centers

China used ChatGPT to generate comments, posts, and cartoons

The content capitalized on issues surrounding data centers and tariffs

The material was shared on social media to exacerbate existing tensions

OpenAI has banned a number of accounts that it says were linked to social media influence campaigns surrounding the growing opposition to data centers and President Trump’s tariffs on foreign imports.

The two campaigns, named “Data Center Bandwagon” and “Tech and Tariffs”, used ChatGPT to generate posts, comments and cartoons intended to sow political division in the US.

China’s intention was to deepen the divide by drumming up online engagement with AI generated posts, OpenAI said, but the campaigns failed to gain any traction.

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China exacerbates existing tensions

The negative effects of data center construction and the additional costs imposed on consumers by tariffs are existing areas of contention within US society, but they weren’t narratives invented by China.

Instead, according to OpenAI, these campaigns were designed to increase the scale of the issues and broaden their visibility among online groups and on social media sites such as X.

It is the first time that OpenAI models have been used in a Chinese foreign influence campaign, a spokesperson told Axios.

OpenAI said that a Chinese government contractor was responsible for the data center campaign, which shared posts drawing on existing concerns surrounding power grid capacity and electricity prices in areas where data centers were planned or constructed.