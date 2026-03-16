This amazing all-in-one wireless inkjet is half price — HP Envy Photo printer is on sale for under $110, and comes with 5 months of free Instant Ink

If you're looking for a versatile home or small office printer without spending a fortune, I found a great deal on the HP Envy Photo 7275 Wireless All-in-One printer, now $110 ($220) at Best Buy.

That's a massive half-price saving on a printer packed with features. This all-in-one inkjet handles printing, scanning, and copying in a compact body that will fit comfortably into any home office or shared workspace.

It can output everyday documents, creative projects, and borderless photo printing. Speeds reach up to 15 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color, which keeps tasks moving along at a comfortable pace.

You get three months of HP Instant Ink with the printer, which means replacement cartridges will be delivered to your door before the current ones even run out. However, if you use code PHOTOINK during printer setup you'll get two extra months of Instant Ink for free, bringing the total trial period to five months.

Today's top HP printer deal

Color print resolution reaches up to 4800 x 1200, producing detailed documents and vibrant images for photos and creative projects. Borderless photo printing is supported, and automatic two-sided photo printing lets you create custom cards or personalized prints without extra effort.

A dedicated tray keeps photo paper separate from everyday sheets, so switching between photo prints and standard documents won’t require you to mess around reloading the main tray every time you want to output an image.

Built-in AI improves how web pages and emails print by removing unwanted sections automatically. Pages come out neatly formatted without extra margins or awkward page breaks, or ink wasted on ads.

Wireless printing is handled by dual-band Wi-Fi that automatically detects and resolves connection issues during use. The HP app lets you print, scan, copy, or fax directly from your smartphone.

USB 2.0 connectivity is also available for a wired setup when preferred.

The printer has a color touchscreen on the front panel, making it easy to start scans, manage print jobs, and check printer settings without worrying about navigating software menus.

For more options, check out our round up of the best HP printers and best home printers.