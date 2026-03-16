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This amazing all-in-one wireless inkjet is half price — HP Envy Photo printer is on sale for under $110, and comes with 5 months of free Instant Ink

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It handles printing, scanning, and copying, delivering speeds up to 15ppm

HP Envy Photo 7275 Wireless All-in-One printer
(Image credit: Future)
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If you're looking for a versatile home or small office printer without spending a fortune, I found a great deal on the HP Envy Photo 7275 Wireless All-in-One printer, now $110 ($220) at Best Buy.

That's a massive half-price saving on a printer packed with features. This all-in-one inkjet handles printing, scanning, and copying in a compact body that will fit comfortably into any home office or shared workspace.

Today's top HP printer deal

HP Envy Photo 7275 Wireless AI-Enabled All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Save $110
HP Envy Photo 7275 Wireless AI-Enabled All-In-One Inkjet Printer: was $219.89 now $109.89 at Best Buy

HP's all-in-one inkjet handles printing, scanning, and copying. Print speeds reach up to 15ppm in black and 10ppm in color, while borderless photo printing, a dedicated photo tray, and wireless printing make it well suited for home use.

To get five months' free Instant Ink, use code PHOTOINK

View Deal

Color print resolution reaches up to 4800 x 1200, producing detailed documents and vibrant images for photos and creative projects. Borderless photo printing is supported, and automatic two-sided photo printing lets you create custom cards or personalized prints without extra effort.

A dedicated tray keeps photo paper separate from everyday sheets, so switching between photo prints and standard documents won’t require you to mess around reloading the main tray every time you want to output an image.

Built-in AI improves how web pages and emails print by removing unwanted sections automatically. Pages come out neatly formatted without extra margins or awkward page breaks, or ink wasted on ads.

Wireless printing is handled by dual-band Wi-Fi that automatically detects and resolves connection issues during use. The HP app lets you print, scan, copy, or fax directly from your smartphone.

USB 2.0 connectivity is also available for a wired setup when preferred.

The printer has a color touchscreen on the front panel, making it easy to start scans, manage print jobs, and check printer settings without worrying about navigating software menus.

For more options, check out our round up of the best HP printers and best home printers.

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Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

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