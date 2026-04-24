5 essential features for small business printers — Check your chosen printer has these if you're printing from the office or home office

We may be living in a world of remote and hybrid work, but there’s no doubt that paper documents and printing still have their place, especially in smaller businesses.

Whether you’re printing marketing materials to take on sales trips, churning out postage labels or producing secure documents in the medical or legal fields, sometimes it’s just better to have things on paper.

And if you’re responsible for buying technology in a small business, it’s important to get maximum value for money.

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Tighter budgets and an increased emphasis on Return on Investment mean that you need to ensure you’re buying the right product from the start, especially when a faulty or unsuitable piece of technology can bring your entire operation to a halt.

And without a full-time IT team in place, it needs to integrate into your existing technology and be easy to use.

It’s also worth making sure that any technology purchase is future-proofed, so it can remain effective in your business for years to come.

If you’re in the market for a new printer for your small business, though, it can be tricky to know what to buy and which features you need – so read on, discover what you need to consider, and you’ll be able to make your next purchase with confidence.

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For more top-performing devices, we've tested the best small business printers and best home printers.

1. All-in-one functionality

Most small businesses face familiar challenges: small budgets, and not enough space. And if you identify with those issues in your organization, then it’ll be worth investigating all-in-one devices that have print, copy and scan functionality.

You’ll be able to handle all three of those crucial office tasks from a single device, which can save space, time and money when compared to investing in two or three separate units. And that’s all the more true when you consider just how compact many all-in-one devices can be, too.