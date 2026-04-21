10 fascinating facts about laser printers you probably didn't know

It might be sitting in the corner of the office, printing and copying hundreds of documents for your business - but there's a lot more to laser printers than you might expect.

Now, we love testing and reviewing printers of all types at TechRadar Pro - "Where would we be without them?" we ask ourselves. And laser printers are especially interesting (seriously!). From deploying technologies that emerged from the 60s, components that operate at skin-searing temperatures and ink that isn’t actually ink, there’s a surprising amount going on inside these unassuming machines.

Don’t believe us? Just read on and discover ten incredible facts about laser printers – and you might look twice at your office device next time you need to print a report.

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1. Laser printers were invented in 1969

It’s no surprise that laser printers have lots of history – after all, they’ve had time to become small, affordable and ubiquitous – but did you know that laser printers have actually been around since the 1960s?

The first laser printer prototype was developed by an engineer called Gary Starkweather, who worked in the product development department at Xerox.

Xerox dominated the photocopier market at the time, but he had the idea to use a laser beam to transplant a new design to the copier’s drum, and the laser printer was born. He moved to the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center in 1971, continued working on prototypes, and by 1976 the first commercial devices were being used in data centers.

2. There's more history than you might think

By 1982, laser printers were being produced commercially for home and office use, and Apple were rumored to be involved – because Steve Jobs spotted the Canon LBP-CX while buying floppy discs for the upcoming Apple Macintosh computer.

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Another print pioneer, John Warnock, founded Adobe and was persuaded to license some of his technology to Apple for a new Apple-branded printer.

Consequently, the Apple LaserWriter printer was announced in 1985. Its support for the PostScript and AppleTalk technology, created by Adobe and Warnock, helped drive down costs for the new Apple printer – and ensured that it worked well with those new Apple Macintosh computers, Adobe’s software and new design tools like Aldus PageMaker.

The result? A revolutionized desktop publishing industry that transformed the landscape of books, magazines and brochures – and a legacy of publishing using Adobe and Apple software that still dominates.