AI tools can convert scanned handwriting into installable TrueType font files

Clear handwriting improves the accuracy of AI-generated digital fonts

Messy handwriting can confuse character detection during automated font creation

AI systems are gradually moving into creative tasks that previously required specialized software - with one new example showing the ability to transform handwritten characters into a digital typeface.

When a user writes down the alphabet, numbers, and punctuation on paper, scans the page, and uploads it to an AI assistant, the system converts the shapes into a TrueType font file.

The produced font depends on the user’s handwriting, meaning people with naturally legible writing are likely to obtain better results than those with unclear or inconsistent letter forms.

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From handwritten characters to a digital typeface

The process gained attention after software engineer and AI specialist Ashe Magalhaes showed how the latest models from Anthropic could generate a working font directly from a handwritten sample.

The approach relies on the capabilities of the company’s Claude AI assistant, which can call external Python tools to complete more complex tasks.

The basic method requires writing characters from a to z, A to Z, numbers, and punctuation on a sheet of paper.

The image is then scanned and uploaded. The AI analyzes the contours of each letter, traces its outlines, and converts them into vector shapes that form the basis of a font file.

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During testing, the AI tool first provided a template designed to organize characters neatly on the page.

The instructions emphasized clear handwriting, consistent spacing, and a properly scanned image without shadows or uneven lighting.

Clean contours make it easier for the system to detect and separate individual characters before assembling them into a digital typeface.

Once the page was uploaded, the system attempted to process the image through Python font libraries.

The initial results were imperfect because the first output file distorted shapes that resembled ink blots rather than recognizable letters.

After reviewing the problem, the system concluded that it had failed to detect the outer contours of several characters and restarted the conversion process.

Further attempts improved the output, and the second file produced fairly legible letters.

However, characters containing internal gaps, such as O, A, or R, initially appeared as solid shapes without openings. Additional processing corrected those shapes and produced a more usable font.

There were some issues in later tests, and in one case, the letters “x” and “y” merged into a single glyph, requiring further adjustment before the final version worked correctly.

Earlier methods required dedicated software such as Calligraphr, HandFonted, or FontForge to perform the same task with greater control. This new workflow reduces the process to a short exchange with an AI system.

Whether this approach will consistently produce reliable fonts remains uncertain, although it shows how generative models are gradually entering small creative workflows.

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