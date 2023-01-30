Best KVM Switches deals (January 2023)

A KVM switch is what you need when you are trying to control two or more devices using a single set of keyboard, video output or mouse (KVM stands for Keyboard-Video-Mouse). You may want to do this to improve your productivity, to make better use of your desk space or simply because your employer has decided to enforce the use of a company laptop.

It usually works across all types of devices (laptop, desktop, tablet, smartphones, gaming consoles) and operating systems (Linux, Windows, MacOS, Android, Chrome OS). Perhaps the most underrated and misunderstood computer accessories around, these peripherals were - for a long time - only found in enterprise setup where they were common sight in data centers or server rooms. The shift to hybrid working and work from home changed all this and even more so in 2023.

The cheapest and most basic ones are usually made out of plastic and have a limited number of ports while more complex ones will allow you to connect other peripherals (USB flash drive, webcam, headset etc) as well as control more devices and displays. Bear in mind that they do not usually provide an external power supply.

We’ve selected the best KVM deals based on their price at the time of writing and considered their features and overall ratings when including them. We have not reviewed all of them.

Best KVM deals of 2023

(opens in new tab) Ablewe KVM switch $49.99 $30.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best value for money KVM

Save 38% It is Amazon’s best selling KVM switch and it is easy to see why: Ablewe is affordable, versatile, tiny and supports resolutions of up to 4K@60Hz (you need both devices to support that resolution). A color-coded button makes it easy to identify what PC is being controlled. Just remember to use the bundled cables for optimal performance and to apply the coupon to get the discounted price.

(opens in new tab) Iogear GCS1953 $499.95 $299.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best KVM for Type-C

Save 40% Iogear is part of Aten, one of the biggest KVM vendors in the world, and its GCS1953 - which we reviewed its Aten equivalent recently - standouts because it can control three devices with a specific combination: two DisplayPort and one Type-C, with the added benefit of having a power delivery of 45W for the latter, which is enough to power say, a tablet or a smartphone. You can also share peripherals and change devices using four methods.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice 36652 $129.99 $113.74 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)

Best KVM for dual monitor setups

Save 9% Monoprice is best known for its speakers and monitors but it has an extensive line of KVM switches as well. The 36652 stands out for us because it has a metal housing for improved RF shielding and supports two 4K displays, great if your current configuration is set up this way, but you will need to have DisplayPort connectors throughout. We liked the build quality of the 36652 and the additional USB ports that allow you to connect more peripherals to the KVM switch.

(opens in new tab) Sabrent USB-CKDH $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best KVM for Type-C setups

This KVM switch was released in December 2022, so quite recently. Sabrent is well known for its award winning storage solutions but branched out into peripherals as well. The USB-CKDH offers the added capability of charging two devices up to 60W each, which is enough to trickle charge your average laptop. It has a remote push button switch - which means you can hide the KVM to reduce clutter and supports two displays running at 4K/60Hz. Note that your devices will need to be either Thunderbolt-equipped or have DisplayPort Alt Mode enabled on the USB-C port.

(opens in new tab) Monoprice 36653 $129.99 at Monoprice (opens in new tab)

Best KVM for quad computers

If you have to control up to four computers, then the 36653 is probably your best option although you will be limited to DisplayPort connectors which limits its appeal. That said, you should be able to use HDMI adaptors to maintain compatibility with existing monitors. Bear in mind that HDMI carries both video and audio as opposed to video only for DisplayPort. Like the 36652 above, it has a metal enclosure and extra USB 2.0 ports. Shame about the non-standard square USB connectors.

(opens in new tab) Visiontek VT2900 $226.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best KVM if you have a lot of peripherals

Use the Get it faster option to reduce the price Unlike the Targus DOCK750, the VT2900 is available now and is cheaper (albeit with fewer features). You can still run two 4K monitors and power one device with 100W power delivery. It has plenty of USB ports and even a Gigabit Ethernet connector. Switching between devices requires you to push a button with no options for a remote push one. The presence of WOL, MAC Address pass-through and PXE boot boosts its enterprise credentials; Visiontek, after all, is a respected tech company that dabbles in RAM, SSD and even graphics cards.