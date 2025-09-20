Asus PQ09U’s 0.93mm pixel pitch ensures sharpness even up close

Asus ProArt Cinema PQ09U targets cinematic spaces and large-scale creative environments

This large monitor supports WiFi 7 and 10GbE features for fast file sharing

Asus has unveiled the ProArt Cinema PQ09U, a 162-inch micro-LED monitor aimed at creators and broadcasters who require an uncompromising large-screen solution.

This 4K UHD HDR display boasts a 0.93mm pixel pitch, 1200 nits peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Compared to conventional micro-LED panels with 1.2mm or 1.5mm pixel pitch, the PQ09U delivers sharper, smoother visuals with high color accuracy, making it suitable as a monitor for video editing.

A massive display for creators

The scale of this monitor makes it suitable for home cinema setups, screening rooms, or large design presentations, rather than typical desk usage.

The PQ09U uses ultrasmall pixels to maintain image clarity even when viewers are close to the screen, a crucial factor in film production and large-scale creative environments.

This display also brings AI-enhanced tools from laptops and mini PCs, which use NPUs and AI GPUs to accelerate creative workflows.

This model targets cinematic spaces, but the company also released the PA27USD model, a smaller business monitor for compact HDR performance and versatile I/O.

The Asus PQ09U display also features ultra-reliable 10GbE networking and WiFi 7, which enable fast and secure file sharing.

Creators can combine ProArt motherboards, graphics cards, and workstations to build reliable systems tailored to their specific needs.

Asus also has another 162-inch monitor with model number PQ09, which it announced at the NAB show in April 2025.

The major specifications, such as pixel density, brightness, and contrast, of both devices appear largely consistent, and their model numbers are similar.

Asus has not clearly stated the differences between the two, but the PQ09U may offer subtle improvements in panel calibration or HDR handling.

At the time of writing, there is no official information from Asus regarding the availability or price of this device.