Samsung has expanded its large-format LED lineup with a new edition of The Wall, aimed at workplaces seeking a high-end business display capable of filling sizeable interior spaces.

The company says The Wall MPF delivers up to 1,000 nits of brightness and uses Samsung’s updated Black Seal Technology+ to achieve a higher contrast ratio.

This device processes lower-resolution material to approach 8K output, supporting installations where users already rely on 8k monitors in separate control rooms or creative spaces.

Designed for large spaces

Its modules can be removed directly from the front of the display, which shortens maintenance cycles and limits downtime during repairs.

This approach aligns with how business monitors have been shifting toward easier servicing as panel sizes increase in professional environments.

The company states that the display produces deeper black levels compared to earlier models in the series, which is intended to maintain clarity under varied indoor lighting conditions.

The design aims to reveal more depth in visual material and maintain consistency across wide viewing distances in large rooms.

The MPF series is built for corporate environments, government offices, retail locations, healthcare facilities, and hospitality settings where consistent image accuracy and stability are required across long operating hours.

The series continues Samsung’s use of Chip on Board construction and focuses on producing very fine detail for presentations, branded media, operational dashboards, and ambient content.

The Wall has certifications from Pantone and TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort, which verify color accuracy and reduced levels of blue light exposure.

Samsung equips the MPF series with its NQM AI Gen2 processor, which analyzes frames and applies contrast adjustments, noise reduction, and upscaling.

The processor is intended to keep visuals consistent across different content sources and reduce manual calibration requirements.

Samsung says the goal is to allow offices to maintain clear and uniform visuals during extended viewing periods.

The MPF series introduces a cabinet design that reduces depth and weight compared to earlier versions, simplifying the installation process in office buildings and public facilities.

The frame uses a single-structure layout that cuts cabinet depth by more than a third and reduces overall weight by nearly a fifth.

“The Wall has set the bar for larger-than-life visual experiences, and the latest MPF series builds on that legacy,” said Jonathan Del Rosario, Head of Product, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America.

“This series is a standout in the market…empowering businesses to create captivating spaces that inform, inspire and strengthen connections with their audiences.”

