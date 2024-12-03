The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could get a display upgrade and avoid a frame downgrade

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could use a new type of screen technology

This will supposedly improve display performance, durability, and power efficiency

The iPhone 17 Pro series might also stick with titanium

The latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks include two pieces of good news, one relating to the screen and the other to the frame.

First, leaker @Jukanlosreve claims that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will both use “a new technology called Low-Dielectric TEE”.

According to @Jukanlosreve, this new technology “improves battery efficiency, maximizes display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies.” So it sounds like an all-round upgrade for the screen.

We’d still advise taking this leak with a pinch of salt, mind, especially as this is very early for iPhone 17 series leaks, but the source has a decent track record.

Titanium, not aluminum

In other iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max news, leaker Brake Number (via GSMArena) claims that Apple will equip these phones with a titanium frame. That might not sound surprising; after all, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max use titanium. But a recent leak suggested Apple would switch to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro series. So, this latest leak is basically just refuting that claim.

The idea that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would use aluminum always seemed odd, since that’s a less premium material, so could make the phones seem like a downgrade. With that in mind, we’re inclined to believe this latest design-related leak.

That said, there are reasons why Apple might make the switch back to aluminum. For example, @Jukanlosreve recently speculated that President-elect Trump’s potential tariffs and titanium’s high cost could both be reasons for Apple not to use the premium material on the iPhone 17 Pro series.

So, right now, we can’t really be sure whether the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will use titanium, aluminum, or something else altogether. We probably won’t be sure for quite a while, either, as these phones aren't likely to land until September. We expect to hear plenty more leaks in the meantime, though.