Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox save issues are ‘lingering’ but should be far less prevalent now

Baldur’s Gate 3 ’s Xbox Series X|S version is apparently still experiencing some save data issues, but players have been reassured that they now seem to be much rarer following a recent firmware update.

In case you were unfamiliar, not long after the Xbox Series X |S version of Baldur's Gate 3 released at The Game Awards on December 7, some fans reported issues with their save files disappearing following a crash . Larian Studios and Microsoft have been investigating the matter since - Xbox users were advised to keep their consoles connected to power even when switched off, and close their game entirely when they’re done playing.

On Saturday (December 16), Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, shared on Twitter / X that the save issues are still “lingering” with new reports coming in from players, despite the fact that “the most recent firmware should have solved it.” However, “reports since Thursday’s update are down over 75%.”

“We’re in a holding pattern at the moment, since it’s firmware side,” Douse wrote . “Do keep your Xbox connected to the internet as much as you can.

“If I lost my saves I would not be ok with that. So I get it,” he continued. “I just want you to know that people are actively looking at it. Hopefully we hear more soon.”

He reiterated the previous advice of closing the game fully and keeping consoles connected to power in order to prevent the issue from happening in the first place, noting that “statistically you shouldn’t have any issues.”

In other news, last week, Baldur’s Gate 3’s director and the CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, revealed that it was decided “from the get-go” that the enormous role-playing game wouldn’t be available to play via Xbox Game Pass . He told IGN : “We are in the business of making a game that has a beginning, middle, and an end. We made a big game, so I think there's a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay.”