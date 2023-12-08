The Game Awards 2023 all winners announced
Here are all the winners of The Game Awards 2023
The Game Awards 2023 have now wrapped up, and it’s been a fantastic celebration of the year’s biggest video game triumphs. We now know all the winners from the 31 official categories - from the Best RPG to the Best Esports Athlete and, of course, the Game of the Year.
It's been quite an evening - as well as the awards themselves, viewers have been shown a plethora of new trailers and announcements for a whole load of exciting upcoming games. From the announcement of Marvel's Blade to a teaser for Hideo Kojima's new horror game, OD, there's been plenty to get excited about. If you missed it as it happened, then don't worry - here at TRG we've been covering the very best announcements in our news coverage.
Upcoming games aside, if you're wondering what the winners of each category are, we’ve got you covered. With this year's game releases being as high-quality as they are, it's been practically impossible to predict the outcomes of The Game Awards this year, which has made for a particularly exciting watch. Don't worry, though - you don't need to watch the entire stream to find out what's happened. Here’s a roundup of every winner (and nominee) from all 32 categories.
Game of the Year
Winner: Baldur's Gate 3.
Nominees: Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Resident Evil 4 (2023).
Best Game Direction
Winner: Alan Wake 2.
Nominees: Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Best Narrative
Winner: Alan Wake 2.
Nominees: Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Best Art Direction
Winner: Alan Wake 2.
Nominees: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Lies of P, Hi-Fi Rush
Best Score and Music
Winner: Final Fantasy 16.
Nominees: Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hi-Fi Rush.
Best Audio Design
Winner: Hi-Fi Rush.
Nominees: Alan Wake 2, Dead Space (2023), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 (2023).
Best Performance
Winner: Neil Newbon (Astarion) - Baldur’s Gate 3.
Nominees: Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield) - Final Fantasy 16, Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Idris Elba (Solomon Reed) - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson) - Alan Wake 2, Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Innovation in Accessibility
Winner: Forza Motorsport.
Nominees: Diablo 4, Hi-Fi Rush, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact
Winner: Tchia.
Nominees: A Space for the Unbound, Chants of Sennaar, Goodbye Volcano High, Venba, Terra Nil.
Best Ongoing
Winner: Cyberpunk 2077.
Nominees: Apex Legends, Final Fantasy 14, Fortnite, Genshin Impact.
Best Community Support
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3.
Nominees: Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 14, Destiny 2, No Man’s Sky.
Best Independent Game
Winner: Sea of Stars.
Nominees: Dredge, Dave the Diver, Cocoon, Viewfinder.
Best Debut Indie Game
Winner: Cocoon.
Nominees: Dredge, Pizza Tower, Venba, Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
Winner: Honkai Star Rail.
Nominees: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Monster Hunter Now, Terra Nil, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
Best VR / AR
Winner: Resident Evil Village VR Mode.
Nominees: Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, Humanity, Synapse.
Best Action Game
Winner: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.
Nominees: Dead Island 2, Ghostrunner 2, Hi-Fi Rush, Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure
Winner: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Nominees: Resident Evil 4 (2023), Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Best RPG
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3.
Nominees: Lies of P, Sea of Stars, Final Fantasy 16, Starfield.
Best Fighting
Winner: Street Fighter 6.
Nominees: Mortal Kombat 1, God of Rock, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Pocket Bravery
Best Family
Winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nominees: Pikmin 4, Sonic Superstars, Party Animals, Disney Illusion Island
Best Sim / Strategy
Winner: Pikmin 4.
Nominees: Fire Emblem Engage, Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, Cities: Skylines 2, Company of Heroes 3.
Best Sports / Racing
Winner: Forza Motorsport.
Nominees: EA Sports FC 24, F1 23, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3.
Nominees: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Party Animals, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6.
Best Adaptation
Winner: The Last of Us.
Nominees: Gran Turismo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Twisted Metal, Castlevania: Nocturne.
Most Anticipated Game
Winner: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Nominees: Hades 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Tekken 8, Star Wars Outlaws.
Content Creator of the Year
Winner: Ironmouse.
Nominees: Quackity, Spreen, PeopleMakeGames, SypherPK.
Best Esports Game
Winner: Valorant
Nominees: Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile.
Best Esports Athlete
Winner: Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok.
Nominees: Paco ‘Hydra’ Rusiewiez, Mathieu ‘Zywoo’ Herbaut, Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, Park ‘Ruler’ Jae-hyuk, Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen
Best Esports Team
Winner: JD Gaming (League of Legends).
Nominees: Evil Geniuses (Valorant), Fnatic (Valorant), Team Vitality (Counter-Strike), Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
Best Esports Coach
Winner: Christine ‘Potter’ Chi.
Nominees: Yoon ‘Homme’ Sung-young, Danny ‘Zonic’ Sorensen, Jordan ‘Gunba’ Graham, Remy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam
Best Esports Event
Winner: 2023 League of Legends World Championship.
Nominees: Evo 2023, Valorant Champions 2023, The International Dota Championships 2023, Blast.tv Paris Major 2023.
Player's Voice
Winner: Baldur's Gate 3.
Runners up: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Genshin Impact, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
