Marvel’s Blade will be the next game from Arkane Lyon
In collaboration with Marvel Games
Out of nowhere, it’s been confirmed that a game based on Marvel’s half-vampire, Blade, is in development from Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, in collaboration with Marvel Games.
Simply titled Marvel’s Blade, the “mature action-adventure” was announced during The Game Awards 2023. It’ll be a third-person game set in “the heart of Paris.” You can take a look at the trailer below.
“In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead,” the trailer’s description reads.
Marvel’s Blade hasn’t been given a release window or platforms yet, so prospective players will just have to stay tuned for more information.
This story is developing…
