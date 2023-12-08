Marvel’s Blade will be the next game from Arkane Lyon

Out of nowhere, it’s been confirmed that a game based on Marvel’s half-vampire, Blade, is in development from Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Simply titled Marvel’s Blade, the “mature action-adventure” was announced during The Game Awards 2023. It’ll be a third-person game set in “the heart of Paris.” You can take a look at the trailer below.

“In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead,” the trailer’s description reads.

Marvel’s Blade hasn’t been given a release window or platforms yet, so prospective players will just have to stay tuned for more information.

This story is developing…