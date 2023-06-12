Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller

By Aleksha McLoughlin
published

In stock now

Starfield Xbox Controller
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Knowing where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller has become really important for fans after it was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on the pad, as it comes out on launch day - and you can already nail down a Starfield pre-order to ensure you get the whole package.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is our number one pick for the best Xbox controller on the market, even when considering pro alternatives. Now, this top offering gets a brand new splash of paint and intricate detailing based upon one of the biggest upcoming games of all time in the endlessly ambitious RPG, Starfield.

Stock for the Starfield Xbox controller is currently limited but some retailers in the US and the UK have gone live with options, and we're sure that more online storefronts, as well as brick-and-mortar stores, will join in closer to the release date. This is a great opportunity to get the perfect companion for what could be not only one of the best Xbox Series X games but also one of the best RPGs in years. 

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller in the US

Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: $79.99 at Best Buy

Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: $79.99 at Best Buy
Rumored for months and then recently officially unveiled at the Starfield Direct, you can now buy the snazzy Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Controller ahead of the game's release. It features colors and designs from the game's ship and combat U.I. and really looks distinct for it.

View Deal

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller in the UK

Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: £69.99 at Microsoft Store

Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: £69.99 at Microsoft Store
The long-rumored Starfield-themed Xbox controller is now available through the official Microsoft Store in the UK. Availability at other retailers might come down the line, but you can get in early so you don't miss out here.

Also available at Game.

View Deal

Additionally, if you've found yourself lacking the space to store all the Xbox Game Pass titles you've been wanting to play then there's a Starfield-themed solution for that, too. 

Starfield Seagate Game Drive: from $109.99 at Best Buy

Starfield Seagate Game Drive: from $109.99 at Best Buy
If you're running out of space to store your Xbox Series X games then this new Starfield HDD could be the answer. It starts at $110 for the 2TB version, with a larger 5TB version costing $169.99 and even a mammoth 8TB variant for $239.99 if that's not enough. 

View Deal

The new Starfield Xbox controller should pair nicely with one of the best monitors for Xbox Series X so you can get ready for Starfield in the few short months ahead of release. 

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Hardware Editor

Aleksha McLoughlin is the Hardware Editor for TechRadar Gaming and oversees all hardware coverage for the site. She looks after buying guides, writes hardware reviews, news, and features as well as manages the hardware team. Before joining TRG she was the Hardware Editor for sister publication GamesRadar+ and she has also been PC Guide's Hardware Specialist. She has also contributed hardware content to the likes of Trusted Reviews, The Metro, Expert Reviews, and Android Central. When she isn't working, you'll often find her in mosh pits at metal gigs and festivals or listening to whatever new black and death metal has debuted that week.

See more Gaming news