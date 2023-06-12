Knowing where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller has become really important for fans after it was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on the pad, as it comes out on launch day - and you can already nail down a Starfield pre-order to ensure you get the whole package.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is our number one pick for the best Xbox controller on the market, even when considering pro alternatives. Now, this top offering gets a brand new splash of paint and intricate detailing based upon one of the biggest upcoming games of all time in the endlessly ambitious RPG, Starfield.

Stock for the Starfield Xbox controller is currently limited but some retailers in the US and the UK have gone live with options, and we're sure that more online storefronts, as well as brick-and-mortar stores, will join in closer to the release date. This is a great opportunity to get the perfect companion for what could be not only one of the best Xbox Series X games but also one of the best RPGs in years.

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller in the US

Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: $79.99 at Best Buy

Rumored for months and then recently officially unveiled at the Starfield Direct, you can now buy the snazzy Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Controller ahead of the game's release. It features colors and designs from the game's ship and combat U.I. and really looks distinct for it.



Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller in the UK

Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: £69.99 at Microsoft Store

The long-rumored Starfield-themed Xbox controller is now available through the official Microsoft Store in the UK. Availability at other retailers might come down the line, but you can get in early so you don't miss out here. Also available at Game.



Additionally, if you've found yourself lacking the space to store all the Xbox Game Pass titles you've been wanting to play then there's a Starfield-themed solution for that, too.

The new Starfield Xbox controller should pair nicely with one of the best monitors for Xbox Series X so you can get ready for Starfield in the few short months ahead of release.