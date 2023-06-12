Starfield pre-order guide: where to buy and what's included in each version

If you're looking for where to pre-order Starfield then you're in the right place. Following the game's extended look in the Starfield Direct part of June's Xbox Games Showcase, all editions have been revealed and are now available to secure ahead of release.

There are a total of three different versions of Starfield to pre-order coming on September 6 for both Xbox Series X and PC. The long-awaited upcoming game is also coming on day one to Xbox Game Pass, however, you may be missing out on some extra content by taking that route for the standard edition of the title.

We're showing you what all the versions of Starfield come with as well as how much you can expect to spend this side of the release date to help you make an informed purchasing decision. As the next big thing from the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, this space-exploration, Sci-Fi shooter is sure to go down as one of 2023's biggest games.

Where to pre-order Starfield - Standard edition

Pre-orders for Starfield were announced in the Showcase and became immediately available in both physical and digital forms for Xbox Series X and PC. If you prefer to take the digital route then the game can be pre-ordered through the official Xbox store which will ensure you'll have the game as soon as it launches. Alternatively, for those gaming on PC, Starfield is now available to pre-purchase through Valve's Steam client.

If you're interested in pre-ordering a physical copy of Starfield then we're bringing you all the current retailers which have confirmed availability in the US and the UK.

In terms of pre-order bonuses, you'll receive the Deep Mining pack, Deep Mining Helmet, and Laser Cutter with any edition of the game.

Where to pre-order Starfield in the US

Starfield for Xbox Series X|S pre-order: $69.99 at Best Buy

The standard edition version is available at Best Buy which is one of the top retailers for the upcoming game. This retailer has confirmed that delivery will take place early on launch day, but you also have the option for in-store pick-up, too.



Starfield for Xbox Series X|S pre-order: $69.99 at Gamestop

You can also get your hands on the standard edition version of Starfield at Gamestop. The brick-and-mortar retailer has stock of all three versions, with the standard edition available for delivery and pick-up.



Starfield for PC pre-order: $69.99 at Best Buy

If you want Starfield physically on PC, meaning you'll need to have a disc drive in your machine, then you can pick up the game in a boxed form for the same retail rate.



Where to pre-order Starfield in the UK:

Starfield for Xbox Series X pre-order: £69.99 at Game

At the time of writing, Game is the only UK retailer offering Starfield pre-orders, so you can secure a physical copy of the standard edition version for both delivery and in-store pick-up.



Where to pre-order Starfield - Premium upgrade

If you want to get the full Starfield experience then the Premium upgrade is the way to go. Sold separately, this addon gets you the Shattered Space expansion alongside the ability to play the game five days early. What's more, there is the Constellation skin pack, steel book display case, physical Constellation patch, and digital copies of the title's soundtrack and art book, too. In total, you're looking at $105 / £105 when factoring in the cost of both versions here.

Where to pre-order Starfield Premium upgrade in the US

Starfield Premium upgrade for Xbox Series X pre-order: $34.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy currently stocks the Premium Edition upgrade which comes with a wealth of new content including the first major story expansion to debut post-release.



Starfield Premium upgrade for Xbox Series X pre-order: $34.99 at Gamestop

Gamestop also has the Premium Edition upgrade available to pre-order which means you'll have the exclusive content ready to go as soon as the game goes live.

Where to pre-order Starfield Premium upgrade in the UK

Starfield Premium Edition upgrade for Xbox Series X pre-order: £34.99 at Game

Game is currently the only UK retailer carrying the Premium Edition upgrade, much like with the standard edition, but this could be subject to change closer to the time.



Where to pre-order Starfield - Constellation edition

Starfield's Constellation Edition is the largest edition available for the hotly anticipated game and can now be pre-ordered. If you're interested in it, we strongly advise getting in early ahead of release as this package is considerably more limited than the other variants - and will sell fast.

The Starfield Constellation Edition package includes everything from the Premium Edition upgrade, as well as the Deep Mining pre-order pack, alongside a replica Starfield Chronomark smartwatch and themed watch case to store it in. It retails for $299.99 / £249.99 and is by far the most expensive of all the editions.

Where to pre-order Starfield Constellation Edition in the US

Starfield Constellation Edition for Xbox Series X pre-order: $299.99 at Best Buy

You'll need to be signed in to your Best Buy account for the best chance at securing the Starfield Constellation Edition as stock is limited and set to go live soon.



Starfield Constellation Edition for PC pre-order: $299.99 at Best Buy

It's a similar story if you want to get a hold of the Starfield Constellation Edition on PC. Have your account logged in and ready to go for the alert to secure the package.



Starfield Constellation Edition for Xbox Series X pre-order: $299.99 at Gamestop

The Starfield Constellation Edition is currently only available to pre-order at Gamestop for Pro members. A Gamestop Pro membership only costs $15 a year and could be the difference between getting the collector's edition and missing out entirely as stock is fleeting.



Where to pre-order Starfield Constellation Edition in the UK

Starfield Constellation Edition for Xbox Series X pre-order: £249.99 at Game

Game is the exclusive UK retailer for the Starfield Constellation Edition, and this version is currently available unconditionally. We advise moving on this quickly as there's no guarantee it'll hang around until September.



Starfield has to be one of the biggest upcoming games of the year, having originally been unveiled all the way back in 2018. Clearly, Microsoft is betting on Bethesda's latest blockbuster RPG to be a big hit for the Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass overall. The game releases in just a few short months, so hopefully it lives up to the hype.