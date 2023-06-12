Where to buy the Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Headset

After being revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, many fans are now wanting to know where to buy the Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset. Well, we're here to tell you exactly that, and the great news is that you won't have to wait long to get it. That's because it's now available to buy in the US and the UK.

The Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset is more than just your standard re-color. This new version completely ditches the matte black of the standard Xbox Wireless Headset, and tricks it out in a gorgeous silver, red, and gold colorway, accented by elements of the upcoming game's U.I.

For the record, we absolutely love the Xbox Wireless Headset, stating in our 5-star review that it's: "an exceptional gaming headset that’s brimming with features and clever design decisions" and "it offers phenomenal audio performance for the price". You're paying around 10% more for the new design. If you haven't got your copy of the game secured yet then our Starfield pre-order guide should help catch you up to speed.

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset in the US

Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset: $124.99 at Best Buy

Unveiled at the Starfield Direct, this is the first-ever custom variant of the awesome Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset which is a rapid departure from the standard black model. This version costs $24.99 more than the regular variant, so it's a little more of a premium.



Where to buy the Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset in the UK

Starfield Edition Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset: £114.99 at the Xbox store

The newly released Starfield-themed Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset is now available directly from the UK Xbox store and it retails for £14.99 more than the standard black model. Also available at Game.



Additionally, if you've found yourself lacking the space to store all the Xbox Game Pass titles you've been wanting to play then there's a Starfield-themed solution for that, too.

If you want to get the full experience in Starfield then we recommend checking out some of the best monitors for Xbox Series X as well as some Xbox Series X storage so you've got all you need.