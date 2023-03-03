Secretlab Skins review - Gives your gaming chair a whole new look

Secretlab Skins provide the brand’s existing install base with a new way to customize the best gaming chair on the market. They are widely available, come in many different variants, and feature the same level of quality as the Titan Evo 2022 series for quite a hefty price.

Billed as the “world’s first premium gaming sleeves”, Secretlab Skins are an unconventional accessory for gaming chairs. You don’t need to rush out and buy a new chair if you’re after a switch-up in your style; you need to throw a cover on, and it’s good as new.

Secretlab is behind the best gaming chair on the market, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 , which the Secretlab Skins are exclusively for. If you’ve had one of these chairs for a while now and don’t want to throw down a potential $549 / £444 / AU$759 for a new one, this is more than a gimmick. It’s a viable way to ensure longevity.

Price and Availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Secretlab Skins are currently available directly from Secretlab itself in territories such as the US, the UK, Australia, and other regions, such as Asia. There are seven different colors to choose from in three different sizes; small, regular, and large, all universally priced at $169 / £169 / AU$269.

Depending on where you live, you will also have access to Special Edition versions as well. In the US and Australia, you can choose from franchises such as Batman, Game of Thrones, Cyberpunk 2077 , and The Witcher. These are not currently available in the UK, though this will likely change as the support continues throughout the following months.

Design and Features

(Image credit: Future)

My Secretlab Skins review unit came in the Soda Purple SoftWeave color. The box includes two pieces: throwovers for the backrest and the seat part of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 chair. To the eye, the purple of the Secretlab Skins exactly matches what my Soda Purple version of the chair looked like, so in terms of faithfulness to the original upholstery, you’re getting the real deal here.

The Secretlab Skins are incredibly well made and feel identical to the native texture of the chairs. It’s a high-quality product, as you should expect for a sleeve that costs this much. My current Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is the Plush Pink model, and it contrasts well again with the deeper, more intense accents of the Soda Purple glove.

Performance

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Secretlab Skins for the backrest and seat feature zips that allow them to slip over the existing chair. The brand claims that you can do this in three minutes, and that’s roughly how long it took for me to slide the pieces over and zip them up. There’s a decent amount of stretch and pull to the SoftWeave material, so I didn’t have to fight for long to get each side installed onto my Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

Before installing the Secretlab Skins, I initially worried about the risk of added bulk from the lightweight frame, but the sleeves are indistinguishable from the original product. It took a few extra minutes to smooth out the edges and ensure that everything was flush against the backrest and seat that was there before. In a couple of minutes, my Plush Pink became a Soda Purple.

There’s a lot of promise for the future of Secretlab Skins as they open the door for you to change up the look of your chair. As someone who has reviewed many gaming chairs over the years, I am excited I can now choose a completely different look and feel for my go-to without worrying about disassembling or replacing it. Time will tell just how much support this cosmetic accessory will have from the brand, but ultimately I’m impressed they look and feel this good.

Should I buy the Secretlab Skins?

Buy if...

You want to change the look and feel of your Secretlab chair



Secretlab Skins are available in many different colors and variants, so you can go from a PU leather to a SoftWeave, or a radically different SoftWeave design without splashing out on a whole new chair.

You want to keep your Secretlab chair cleaner for longer



Secretlab Skins are machine washable, so you can keep the upholstery in excellent condition easier than relying purely on surface wipes.

Don't buy if...

You have an older Secretlab chair or another brand

The Secretlab Skins are only compatible with the Titan Evo series, so they will not fit if you’ve currently got an older Classics model such as the Omega line.