Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro review

The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro is the latest iteration of the boutique brand's long-running cutesy gaming headset range. Armed with the company’s latest audio technology and excellent comfort, this model easily has what it takes to be considered one of the best PS5 headsets or one of the best wired gaming headsets of 2023.

As a versatile gaming headset for all occasions, the Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro proves that there’s a lot of substance behind the style. While its pink flair is front and center, there’s more to the headset than meets the eye.

Price and Availability

The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro currently retails for $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$289 and it is available in regions such as the US, the UK, and Australia as well as Europe and Asia. Released in October 2022, you can pick the headset up either through Razer’s storefront or a wide variety of online and in-store retailers. You’ve got your choice of two color schemes, either quartz pink or black and green. I’m reviewing the delightful pink version.

Design and Features

The main draw of the Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro is its looks. It’s adorable. Originally cat ear-focused, the Kraken headsets now sport the option for bunny and bear ears, too. What’s more, each of these interchangeable add-ons supports Razer’s RGB Chroma lighting, so you can have your ears light up and change color as you play – which can look amazing on a live stream. Previous models of the Kraken only had lighting in the cups themselves, which was much less visible.

When it comes to what’s inside the cups, It’s similar to other headsets in the Razer Kraken line, such as the excellent Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense from last year. You’re getting passive noise cancellation courtesy of the leatherette and memory foam cups, with the tried and true 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers blasting sound into your ears. As expected from a headset in this price range, 7.1 surround sound comes as standard as well for supported consoles like the PS5.

Keep in mind that the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a wired gaming headset with a braided USB-A cable that’s 2m / 6.7ft long. This means that you will ideally be positioned fairly close to your PS5 or Nintendo Switch if you use these on a console. While a generous length compared to some wires I’ve seen on corded headsets, you may be better suited to one of the best wireless gaming headsets if you primarily game from the sofa instead of one of the best gaming desks . Another neat touch of this package is the included Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone which can be detached when not in use.

Performance

Testing the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro on my PS5 and my Razer Blade 15, one of the best gaming laptops , I was generally impressed. My ears are well-tuned to the feel and the depth of sound that the 50mm Titanium TriForce drivers deliver, as the aforementioned V3 HyperSense had been my daily driver for well over a year now.

That’s not to take away from the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. The sound quality across the board is excellent for the under $200 / £200 / AU$300 price range, as this model punches well above its weight. In my testing, I found that Isaac Clarke’s heavy footsteps aboard the USG Ishimura in Dead Space carried the right amount of weight, with the distant wailing of Necromorphs, and slamming doors on floors below captured accurately. I’ve widely considered the 2008 original title to have some of the most atmospheric sound design of any modern horror game, and this was reflected well in one moment involving a vacuum in space as the sounds were heavily muted in flux seamlessly.

Where the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro delivers on most is in competitive titles. Everything from the subtle gear changes of my Yamaha R1 in Ride 4, to the suitably brutal single-leg takedowns in UFC 4 made a fair bit of difference to my performance. In the former, I found myself being braver with tighter corners knowing I could hear the quick shifter engage accurately. As someone who’s ridden their fair share of bikes in the past, it was nice to get to really hear what an engine hum really sounds like at speed.

Shooters are a joy with this gaming headset. I spent a fair few hours deeply invested in Battlefield 2042 ’s Team Deathmatch and Conquest modes to great success. Sniping from the top of the antenna tower on the Caspian Border map made for a true test of the in-ear drivers, capturing the sky-piercing screech of my SWS-10 rifle round as it connected with its target, the bullet’s trajectory ending with a suitably meaty thunk. I was also pleasantly surprised to hear enemy footsteps as they climbed the stairs underneath me, meaning that I could take out my would-be aggressor as they arrived at the top of the staircase.

I’m still not fully sold on the microphone that comes with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. It sounds fine but it’s certainly no replacement for the best USB microphones on the market. However, considering this headset is geared at streamers and content creators, who will likely invest in a separate mic, it’s unlikely to be much of an issue. As someone who owns a lot of audio recording equipment, I was unphased by the average but expected output of the cardioid mic. I could be heard when chatting to the squad, and that’s the most important thing, after all, but you wouldn’t use this for anything other than that.

Listening to music with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a thoroughly enjoyable experience. From how these things look, you would expect pop hits from the likes of Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Willow, and Florence + The Machine to sound full, and fortunately, this kind of music sings with this headset. The bass presence was particularly noticeable in The Weeknd’s High for This, with the hazy, thick, synths in the introduction coming through particularly strong. I was also impressed by softer-sounding songs, such as The Next 20th Century by Father John Misty and It’s Called: Freefall by Rainbow Kitten Surprise. These two tracks are noticeably stripped-back, with quieter central vocals taking prominence in the mix, and lush instrumentation acting more as a support to the singers.

Of course, I also wanted to make the bright pink kitty headset play some death metal and I can say that it passes with flying colors in the heavy department, too. Everything from the pummelling oppression of Distant’s Argent Justice to Kruelty’s beat-down-infused brutal death metal had the weight and punch to really sell the percussion and bass. Softer metal artists like Katatonia and Sleep Token, who primarily use clean vocals, could be heard prominently as well.

Overall, I really do enjoy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset for what it is, but you’re paying a premium on the looks. If you’re solely interested in getting the same sound quality and comfort, then the cheaper Kraken V3 HyperSense (which retails for $129 / £129 / AU$224 and includes in-ear haptics) may be the better bet. Alternatively, there’s the Razer Kraken V3 which is exactly half the price of this newer release without the rumble. With that said, if you’re in the market for something that’s this pretty and practical, then the new Kitty model is hard to fault.

Should you buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset?

Buy if…

You want a great headset for streaming



The RGB lighting and unique aesthetics mean that the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is going to stand out from the majority of ‘gamer’ black models on the market when on air.

You want excellent sound quality



The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is great for both gaming and listening to music, so there’s no need to swap it out for certain functions.

Don’t buy if…

You want to game on the sofa



The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a wired headset with a cable length of 2m / 6.7ft, so that’s a bit of stretch then you’ll want to consider a wireless alternative such as the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition instead.