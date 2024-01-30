Best VR Zombie games - sink your teeth into these

The best Zombie VR games are ideal for anyone looking to put themselves in the middle of some post-apocalyptic action. As much as we love the best zombie games, especially given just how many gory yet glorious titles there are to get to grips with now, zombie VR games offer an immersive experience like never before.

Zombies in VR are an even more exciting proposition than they were in 2D, as is the way with most of the best VR games. In the past, you had to rely on shifting camera angles to get a good view of the rotting hordes. Now, it's up to you: fail to move your head to see where they're coming from and you'll end up the next victim of the undead.

Plus, with the scale of VR headsets we now have on offer, such as the PSVR 2, the Meta Quest 3, and the HTC Vive, you've got more opportunities than ever to sink yourself into the best zombie VR games on offer. We've distilled the choices available down to a few games well worth playing if you're looking for a hair-raising, death-defying adventure in VR.

Best zombie VR games

(Image credit: Skydance Interactive)

The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners A series for the ages Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available on: Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2

Why we love it: The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners changed the pace we knew and loved from the TV series The Walking Dead. It was the first chance we had to put ourselves directly into the action and it delivered an unforgettable experience and continues to do so today.

The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners puts you directly into the shoes of someone desperately trying to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world. Between scavenging through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, you'll have to go toe to toe with the undead, all while making decisions that drastically affect both yourself and any remaining survivors.

To keep combat exciting, you'll have access to a huge range of melee, ranged, and makeshift weapons, alongside any objects you find and can realistically wield in an attempt to protect yourself. But, although you may find yourself with an arsenal at your disposal, that doesn't mean you'll be an equal match to the undead. Combat will still be tense regardless of how handy you are with a weapon, which makes for an unforgettable experience and one that has to be on any best zombie VR games list.

(Image credit: Horizon Lab LLP)

Death Horizon: Reloaded Good gory fun

Available on: Meta Quest, HTC Vive

Why we love it: Death Horizon: Reloaded keeps you on your toes from start to finish. You'll constantly be checking over your shoulder for any oncoming enemies, and the entire aim of the game is to never stop shooting. It's fast but incredibly fun.

Death Horizon: Reloaded puts you into a scientific research lab that initially seems like a deceptively quiet place, but before long you'll find yourself furiously fighting against hoards of oncoming enemies. As you defend yourself against the onslaught, you'll also have to navigate the lab for ladders to scale, and anything to throw to delay your inevitable fate.

Not only are the undead your biggest threat in this game, but so is the environment. You're told to never really stop moving, darting in and out of rooms looking for an escape, because if you do the result is pretty unsavory. Use the lab to find tools and objects to hurl at the zombies, because it could be the only thing between life and death. This makes for an incredibly tense experience, but an entertaining one nonetheless, and well worth its place in the best zombie VR games discussion.

(Image credit: Vertigo Games)

Arizona Sunshine 2 An old friend is waiting Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available on: PSVR 2

Why we love it: Arizona Sunshine 2 offers tactile gunplay and an incredibly well-paced campaign to keep you coming back time and time again. It's charming in its own sense, yet still offers tense action, making for a great VR experience.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is easily one of the best zombie VR games from recent years. It's got fluid combat, and a huge variety of weapons at your disposal to keep things exciting, alongside dark but witty humor to help connect you to its protagonist. Gorgeous visuals and environments are yours to spill blood onto, and you won't be short of possibilities to do so with just how gory this game gets.

For anyone who enjoyed the first Arizona Sunshine game, this is a game well worth picking up. In addition, you'll be able to share the experience since AS2 supports 2-player co-op, which may be the difference between life and death in this apocalyptic setting. Or, you can join up to three other players in 4-player co-op Horde mode.

(Image credit: Armature Studio)

Resident Evil 4 VR A fan favorite Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available on: Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro

Why we love it: Resident Evil 4 in VR might not immediately scream 'classic zombie game', but some of the creatures you come up against are as undead as they can be. The way RE4 VR strays from the traditional zombie game experience is what marks it as one of the best to pick up.

Resident Evil 4 VR is an absolute classic in the survival horror genre, so if you're looking for something with a little more substance than a shoot-em-up, then this one is well worth checking out. Although a lot of the best zombie VR games do boast a storyline, the narrative of RE4 feels a lot more in-depth. In VR, you're taken even closer to the characters of the game, which makes the tension almost palpable as you explore.

For those who have already played Resident Evil 4 outside of VR, you'll be able to pick up on some unique VR interactions exclusive to the experience, too. Plus, with an update offering a wave-based game mode, you'll be able to engross yourself in the action more than ever.

(Image credit: Phosphor Games)

The Brookhaven Experiment Are you brave enough?

Why we love it: We love The Brookhaven Experiment for providing a consistently tense atmosphere, without cutting any corners on the gore - which is what you want from a zombie VR game.

The Brookhaven Experiment is a must-play for frantic survival shooter enthusiasts. You have to rely on the weapons and tools around you as your only defense against frightening waves of monsters, not necessarily just zombies. Because of the variety of monsters coming your way, The Brookhaven Experiment keeps you on your toes at every possible opportunity and is sure to terrify you along the way.

Realistic pistol aiming and firing, alongside a lot of player interaction with the monsters, make this game all the more immersive, which is exactly what you want from one of the best zombie VR games. With situational horror too, you won't have to constantly worry about being jumped and scared, but when it does happen it only adds to the experience.

Best zombie VR games - Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Oculus Quest 2 have any zombie VR games? There are a few options for zombie VR games when it comes to the Oculus Quest 2 - so if you're looking for platform specific games you won't be in short supply. For example, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is at the top of our list of zombie games for VR and its available on Oculus Quest 2.

Can I pay Call of Duty Zombies in VR? Although there's a lot of rumours circulating about Call of Duty Zombies in VR, an official game is yet to be released. With that said, there are several mods that emulate the Black Ops Zombie experience in VR - but they aren't official.

Are zombie games scarier in VR? Whether or not zombie games are scarier in VR is generally down to your personal preference when it comes to all things horror. It's important to remember that playing anything in VR does create a more immersive gaming experience since you can't just look away like you can if playing in front of a screen. Because of this, a lot of players will probably say that zombie games tend to feel scarier in VR, but it's down to personal preference.

How we made our list of the best zombie VR games

Here at TechRadar Gaming (TRG) we've spent a lot of time testing different VR headsets and games. We're also well-versed in what makes a great zombie or horror game, so we know which titles are worth playing. As a result, we are incredibly confident in our ability to offer fantastic recommendations to you, guaranteeing a zombie-slaying experience you will love.

We've got a guide to the best FPS games if you're looking for another slice of high-stakes action.