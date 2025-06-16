Old smartphones could be reused to support data collection and analysis

University researchers built data centers from recycled phones for just 8 euros each

Project shows environmental gains are possible through creative device reuse

Each year, more than a billion smartphones are manufactured worldwide, and most are thrown out within a few years, often still in working condition - and with limited recycling and rising demand, the environmental toll continues to grow.

A group of researchers at the University of Tartu in Estonia wanted to test whether retired smartphones could serve a second purpose beyond the landfill or recycling bin, and set about turning them into small, local data centers.

Huber Flores, Associate Professor of Pervasive Computing, said of the idea behind the project: “Innovation often begins not with something new, but with a new way of thinking about the old, re-imagining its role in shaping the future.”

A low-cost solution to e-waste

Flores and his colleagues began by removing the phones' lithium-ion batteries to lower the risk of chemical leaks. Power was instead supplied externally.

Next, four phones were mounted together using 3D-printed holders, forming a working prototype. Each phone cost around 8 euros to repurpose into part of a data center.

The test model was deployed in multiple environments. Underwater, it helped with marine research by processing video footage directly on-site to count sea life species. Normally, a diver would need to record the data and bring it to the surface for analysis. The repurposed phones handled everything automatically.

In another scenario, researchers suggested these phone-based systems could be placed in urban locations like bus stops. There, they could count passengers in real time, helping improve public transportation networks through local data collection and processing.

With global e-waste growing fast, the project offers a low-cost way to give old electronics new life. It shows that phones don’t have to be replaced every two years, or tossed once they are.

Ulrich Norbisrath, Associate Professor of Software Engineering, summed up the team’s view, saying, “Sustainability is not just about preserving the future, it is about reimagining the present, where yesterday’s devices become tomorrow’s opportunities.”

While the project is framed around the idea of micro data centers, the examples, like underwater species tracking and passenger counting, are closer to IoT applications in practice. Still, the concept shows that with a shift in perspective, even outdated consumer tech can take on meaningful new roles in local data processing.