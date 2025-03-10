Race to launch most powerful AI mini PC ever heats up as GMKTec confirms Ryzen AI Max+ 395 product for May 2025

EVO-X2 to launch in May 2025, but pricing is yet to be confirmed

Ryzen AI Max+ 395
(Image credit: Videocardz)
  • GMKTec EVO-X2 targets AI computing and gaming with 16 Zen 5 cores and a Radeon 8060S
  • Ryzen AI Max+ 395 delivers 2.75× faster AI compute than Nvidia’s RTX 5090
  • GMKTec accelerates its AI mini PC roadmap as rivals adopt AMD’s Strix Halo platform

Chinese mini PC maker GMKTec is preparing to launch the EVO-X2, a compact yet powerful system featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.

Per GMKTec, the device features 16 Zen 5 cores and Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, positioning it as strong in AI tools, computing, gaming, and professional workload performance.

A GMKTec spokesperson told TechRadar Pro the Evo X2 will launch in May 2025, with pricing yet to be confirmed. However, its positioning suggests it will rival Apple’s Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra as one of the most capable AI mini PCs to date.

GMKTec sets sights on AI-driven mini PC dominance

Previously, the company announced plans for a Strix Halo-based mini PC but provided little detail at the time. With competitors like the HP ZBook and Framework Desktop adopting Strix Halo, GMKTec appears to be accelerating its roadmap to stay ahead in the AI-driven mini PC market.

The company claims that the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 can deliver AI compute performance up to 2.75 times faster than Nvidia’s RTX 5090. Additionally, the mini PC will support a 140W TDP, suggesting a focus on high-performance computing, 4K gaming, and AI model training.

If these claims hold, the EVO-X2 could redefine expectations for AI-enabled mini PCs, offering a compelling alternative to traditional desktop workstations.

While GMKTec has not yet revealed final design details, reports indicate the EVO-X2 will maintain the compact footprint of its predecessor, the EVO-X1, which was one of the smallest high-TDP Strix Point-based mini PCs available.

Via Videocardz

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

