Race to launch most powerful AI mini PC ever heats up as GMKTec confirms Ryzen AI Max+ 395 product for May 2025
EVO-X2 to launch in May 2025, but pricing is yet to be confirmed
- GMKTec EVO-X2 targets AI computing and gaming with 16 Zen 5 cores and a Radeon 8060S
- Ryzen AI Max+ 395 delivers 2.75× faster AI compute than Nvidia’s RTX 5090
- GMKTec accelerates its AI mini PC roadmap as rivals adopt AMD’s Strix Halo platform
Chinese mini PC maker GMKTec is preparing to launch the EVO-X2, a compact yet powerful system featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.
Per GMKTec, the device features 16 Zen 5 cores and Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, positioning it as strong in AI tools, computing, gaming, and professional workload performance.
A GMKTec spokesperson told TechRadar Pro the Evo X2 will launch in May 2025, with pricing yet to be confirmed. However, its positioning suggests it will rival Apple’s Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra as one of the most capable AI mini PCs to date.
GMKTec sets sights on AI-driven mini PC dominance
Previously, the company announced plans for a Strix Halo-based mini PC but provided little detail at the time. With competitors like the HP ZBook and Framework Desktop adopting Strix Halo, GMKTec appears to be accelerating its roadmap to stay ahead in the AI-driven mini PC market.
The company claims that the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 can deliver AI compute performance up to 2.75 times faster than Nvidia’s RTX 5090. Additionally, the mini PC will support a 140W TDP, suggesting a focus on high-performance computing, 4K gaming, and AI model training.
If these claims hold, the EVO-X2 could redefine expectations for AI-enabled mini PCs, offering a compelling alternative to traditional desktop workstations.
While GMKTec has not yet revealed final design details, reports indicate the EVO-X2 will maintain the compact footprint of its predecessor, the EVO-X1, which was one of the smallest high-TDP Strix Point-based mini PCs available.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Via Videocardz
You may also like
- These are the best mobile workstations around
- And these are the best workstations available today
- Is the moon too far for your data? IBM's Red Hat is teaming up with Axiom Space to send a data center into space
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Happy birthday, Director! The first operating system in the world turns 70 today
This entire nation's public health department was found to be running on a single Excel spreadsheet