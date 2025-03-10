GMKTec EVO-X2 targets AI computing and gaming with 16 Zen 5 cores and a Radeon 8060S

Ryzen AI Max+ 395 delivers 2.75× faster AI compute than Nvidia’s RTX 5090

GMKTec accelerates its AI mini PC roadmap as rivals adopt AMD’s Strix Halo platform

Chinese mini PC maker GMKTec is preparing to launch the EVO-X2, a compact yet powerful system featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.

Per GMKTec, the device features 16 Zen 5 cores and Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, positioning it as strong in AI tools, computing, gaming, and professional workload performance.

A GMKTec spokesperson told TechRadar Pro the Evo X2 will launch in May 2025, with pricing yet to be confirmed. However, its positioning suggests it will rival Apple’s Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra as one of the most capable AI mini PCs to date.

GMKTec sets sights on AI-driven mini PC dominance

Previously, the company announced plans for a Strix Halo-based mini PC but provided little detail at the time. With competitors like the HP ZBook and Framework Desktop adopting Strix Halo, GMKTec appears to be accelerating its roadmap to stay ahead in the AI-driven mini PC market.

The company claims that the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 can deliver AI compute performance up to 2.75 times faster than Nvidia’s RTX 5090. Additionally, the mini PC will support a 140W TDP, suggesting a focus on high-performance computing, 4K gaming, and AI model training.

If these claims hold, the EVO-X2 could redefine expectations for AI-enabled mini PCs, offering a compelling alternative to traditional desktop workstations.

While GMKTec has not yet revealed final design details, reports indicate the EVO-X2 will maintain the compact footprint of its predecessor, the EVO-X1, which was one of the smallest high-TDP Strix Point-based mini PCs available.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via Videocardz