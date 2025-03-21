Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale

Severance will return for season 3, Apple TV+ has confirmed

The news was announced on social media after the season 2 finale arrived

A release date for the third season is unknown

Praise Kier, because Severance season 3 is officially happening!

The news was confirmed on Friday, March 21, on Apple TV+'s official Instagram account, where the streamer shared some clips from the previous season which led all the way to this week's devastating Severance season 2 finale. For more on that, check out our Severance season 2 episode 10 ending explained piece which breaks it all down.

Take a look at Apple TV+'s announcement below, which reads: "Cue the choreography and merriment. Severance has been renewed for Season 3."

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

Even though Severance has been crowned one of the best Apple TV + shows, it has seen some criticism this season, with our Phones Editor Axel Metz writing about how he thought Severance season 2 had a pacing problem, something that seems to have caused some serious debate in the fandom over the past few weeks.

Personally, I've enjoyed every minute, and in our glowing Severance season 2 review, senior entertainment reporter Tom Power said the series "deserved a pay rise for being this good". There's certainly an appetite for more, even if there has been frustration that the second season hasn't delivered many of the answers we were hoping for.

That's where Severance season 3 comes in, hopefully – even if we now have more questions that need answering. I'm not keen to turn my back on the show any time soon though, as it remains one of the best I've ever seen. There's nothing else like it, and that's about the highest compliment I can give.

Let's just hope we don't have another agonizingly long wait for season 3!

