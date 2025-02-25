I'm obsessed with these fan-made Severance title sequences that parody The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Succession

I can't scroll through social media without stumbling across Severance season 2 fan theories, memes, art, and other creative endeavors, which is one of the reasons I'm so obsessed with the show. Recently, I found some fan-made Severance trailers that pay homage to three more of my favorite comedy shows: The Office, Succession, and Parks and Recreation. I'm sure Adam Scott, who plays Mark Scout in Severance and Ben Wyatt in Parks and Rec, will be thrilled about the latter!

It's so great to see one of the best Apple TV+ shows getting so much love, even if I am jealous of the people who didn't have to wait three years between seasons. If you're new to the Severance fandom, it's better late than never, and we get to see gems like this. I absolutely love Severance season 2's new title sequence, but these are very creative indeed, not to mention funny.

So, without further waffle (do you see what I did there?), here are the aforementioned fan-made trailers. Spoilers follow for Severance seasons 1 and 2, so proceed with caution if you haven't watched the popular Apple TV+ series yet.

Lumon if it was Dunder Mifflin

#SEVERANCE | the office intro pic.twitter.com/tuABaeqY7bFebruary 24, 2025

If Michael Scott could see this intro, I'm sure he would give it one of his coveted Dundies. Maybe Lumon should have its own award ceremony, too: The Lumies? That one needs work, I think.

Anyway, it's very cool to see one of my favorite comedy shows of all time, The Office, coming together with Severance. This brings a very different vibe to the mysterious Lumon halls. I would quite like to see a Kier-based sitcom. Can someone greenlight that?

Severance and Recreation

Severance Intro (Parks & Recreation Style) - YouTube Watch On

As mentioned, Adam Scott is well-known for playing Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation, so it's cool to see two of his most famous shows come together in a fan-made tease that the talented Inherent Mediocre has dubbed Severance and Recreation. This playful take on Severance features all of the main cast and uses the grid imagery that Parks and Recreation made so iconic.

Perhaps some of the Pawnee workers would quite like the idea of being severed, as not all of them are quite as enthusiastic about their jobs as Leslie Knope. I would love to see what all their innies are like.

Let's burn Waystar Royco to the ground

Severance Intro Succession Style - YouTube Watch On

The drama of this one! Succession's intro has always been brilliant and it's one I never skipped because I just had to hear that great Nicholas Britell score every single time. Considering it's a show about corruption and power dynamics, there are parallels with Severance there for sure.

This is another Inherent Mediocre gem and, honestly, I'm excited to see where they go next because every creation of theirs is brilliant.

What Severance intro parodies would you like to see next? Let me know in the comments!